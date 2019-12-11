Transcript for 4 ways Republicans are defending Trump against impeachment

Men groomed. Okay. I'm okay. Yeah. Quid pro quo means you know if you do something for me out do something for you this kind of bread. The president the Ukraine has said he was not threatened by president trop but at the end of the day again this was about quid pro quo and whether or not the ukrainians were aware that military aid was being withheld unless and until they bring in a witness. Who is willing to say that there was knowledge by someone that speeds ukrainians or that back a quid pro quo is legally impossible. It's. You. Should come forward Mike Edwards doesn't did reveal himself and say what do you think government in broad I consider any impeachment in the house. That doesn't allows to know who the whistle blower is to be invalid I know your side says we should hear from the whistle blower taxi and spirits. It's. What I can tell you about the truck policy toward Ukraine it was incoherent. It depends on who you talk to. They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo. But. Presidents have withheld aid before for corruption. So the thing is is I think it's a mistake to say oh he would donate until he got what he wanted. Well as its corruption and he believes there will be corruption he has every right to withhold aid would make the argument. That every politician in Washington and other than me virtually is trying to manipulate you grain to their purposes. Yeah. Yeah. It's. It's. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.