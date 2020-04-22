Abrams says Georgia governor’s plan to reopen ‘makes no sense’

Stacey Abrams criticized Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to reopen some businesses, saying, “It simply puts more Georgians at risk.”
8:34 | 04/22/20

Transcript for Abrams says Georgia governor’s plan to reopen ‘makes no sense’

