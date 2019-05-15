Transcript for Alabama state Senate votes to approve the most restrictive abortion law in US

Welcome to "The view." On the heels of Georgia becoming the 16th state to pass the heart beat law the Alabama senate just passed an almost total ban on abortion even on cases and rape and incest. It's specifically challenging roe versus wade and supreme court justice sent out it's an ominous warning that it may be possible. So will they overturn it? Sunny? You're the lawyer. I think it will certainly reach the supreme court. I've said it before. By the end of 2019 we'll see that abortion will be either severely restricted or illegal in about 20 states. This has always been the plan. It's been the plan since 1973 to challenge roe V. Wade. Remember, abortion is now not illegal, but the supreme court even in '73 said you could still restrict it once the fetus is viable. There are restrictions in place and can be in place. But completely overturning it, I think now is the first time since 1973 that it is possible. Can I show you -- Only because of five supreme court justices. Can we look at the panel of men who did this? In Alabama. Yes. What do they have in common? There were four women. They're all white guys. They are. Maybe we should make it a law they should all be required to get a vasectomy. That would solve the problem. There are only four women in the Alabama senate. They didn't vote for it? No. Actually two Republicans stayed out of it as a matter of I think I agree with you it's intended to go to the supreme court. In fact the co-sponsor of the bill Terry Collins said quote the bill's purpose is to hopefully get to a supreme court and have them revisit the actual decision. It's a conversation people have all the time. It's whether or not you believe life begins at conception. I've been very clear on my stance. It's a conversation that will continue to be had. I actually don't think it's going to be repealed. I think there are -- actually statistically -- I found this interesting. Americans are split on this topic. 47% of Americans identify as pro-life, 47% as pro-choice according to a February Morris poll. There's 6% missing. Undecided. They haven't learned about the birds and bees? We said it the other day it's such a nuanced issue. It's a very personal intimate conversation for everyone no matter where you stands. I feel different than everyone at this panel. I think it's why it's hard to talk about it in this way because it evokes such intense emotions. This is the battle ground culture issue in America today. FYI, Alabama ranks 37th in child care services out of 50 states. 46th in health care. 50th in education. Hello? More than anything, you know, one of these gentlemen went on

