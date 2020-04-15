Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Bernie Sanders campaign suspension and Joe Biden support

So last week, Bernie, you know, suspended his campaign, and endorsed Joe Biden, and now, you know, are you going to be able to do the same thing, given the fact that everyone's initial thought is to get you know who out of the white house and get some semblance of, you know, intelligence back in. Do you think it's time to have a conversation with Joe? Yeah, absolutely. I think, you know, I think right now just the stakes are too high when it comes to another four years of trump. My community especially has been so impacted, and it's, you know, for a lot of communities, this is an issue of life and death. We have had kids in cages. We have had a pandemic response that happened way too late that has cost us lives. We have people that don't have access to critical care that they need. I think it's really important that we rally behind our democratic nominee in November. So, congresswoman, some Progressives are suggesting that with Bernie out of the race, they'll vote third party. That would be a catastrophe in my opinion. What do you say to those people? And also, part two, Biden has made some efforts to appeal to Progressives like lowering the eligibility age for medicare to 60, and student debt forgiveness. Is that enough? Two questions. Thank you. So I think they're connected questions. You know, I think what's really important is that we do realize that at the end of the day, one of these two candidates are going to be elected president of the United States. It's either going to be Joe Biden or it's going to be Donald Trump, and I think it's important to, you know, communicate some empathy. I know for a lot of people this was not the outcome that they may have wanted, and this was not the choice that they wanted to make, but ultimately, you know, when it comes to those two, I don't think it's particularly close in terms of -- in terms of what communities will be made more vulnerable, and I think it's, you know, it's -- but what I also think is really important is that the way to, I think, move in a unifying direction as I said before is that unity isn't a feeling. It's a process, and I think that Biden can go further. I think that it's -- it's not necessarily enough, lowering medicare to 60 by five years, is still more conservative than what Hillary Clinton proposed in 2016. Hillary was talking about lowering it to 50 four years ago, and so I think that there's certainly room. I think that there's going to be room on issues like immigration, Puerto Rico, health care, climate change, and I think that it's healthy to do that, and I think what we shouldn't do is recreate this dynamic where we are kind of finger wagging and nagging people into voting because it's not a way of generating enthusiasm. I think one thing that we can do is -- is improve the policies that we have as a party to tell young people, to tell all sorts of people, we see you, and we have a plan for you, and we're going to create hope for all sorts of communities in the United States. Now, you know, vice president Biden has been very clear that he plans to pick a female vice president. You're not old enough to be eligible to run with him, but do you have any sugstions for a female vice president, someone that you would like to see on your party's ticket? Um, you know, I think what's incredible is that we have a lot of talented women of color who are leaders in this country, whether they're in congress or whether they're in the senate. Whether they're governors of states or whether they hold elected positions at all or held elected positions, be you it's a combination of two things. One, of course, to have our first female vice president, and to have that be a woman of color is a significant milestone, but the other thing that I think is important is, what does this woman value? What policies does she champion, and that brings it more, you know, that's the difference between us just talking about a token and us talking about substantive and credible leadership. So in terms of who that is, you know, it's really hard to kind of -- to point some out because there are leaders out there, but, you know, I don't think we have a shortage of them. That's fur sure. I would love that woman to be Progressive as a counterbalance politically.

