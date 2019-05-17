Transcript for Amy Klobuchar 'extremely concerned' Alabama abortion ban will overthrow Roe v. Wade

Hello there. How are you? Very good. Love the audience. Yes. Great group. Senator, we've been talking all week about the Alabama abortion ban signed into law Wednesday. There seems to be a big push in many parts of the country to get strict abortion laws on the books. How concerned are you about the possibility of overthrowing roe V. Wade? Extremely concerned. What these guys are doing -- I say guys because the vote in Alabama it was all men that voted for this. There were two women involved. I saw it online. They're taking us backwards. They basically are criminalizing doctors when they do this. Anyone that's surprised about this should look at what Donald Trump said during the campaign. When he was running back for president, he said that women should be punished in a town hall meeting. Then he said doctors should face consequences. He also said -- I want to be clear this was a movement he started. That's why this 2020 election is so important. It's taking away the right to choose, to taking away planned parenthood to taking away the affordable care act. If an 11-year-old child is raped a doctor could go for 99 years which is longer than the rapist will get. Let that sink in. Exactly because there's no exceptions for rape or incest. Even pat Robertson said they went to far. We saw a decree in abortions over the last, say, ten years during the Obama time period. That's good. Everyone would agree on that. We had contraceptions more available. We funded planned parenthood. The irony of what they're doing is while they're taking away the women's right to choose, they're also taking away their right to contraception. Could I ask a follow up? For me I understand what they're saying. Democrats look like they've gone extreme. It's having a conversation of late term abortion up to until birth. Are you for late term abortion or the moments talked about where you would keep a woman comfortable after she gave birth? I don't know all his comments. It got a lot of publicity. I'm for women having a right to make their own decisions. But you're in favor of late

