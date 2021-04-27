Amy Poehler shares about working with Lucie Arnaz for documentary, ‘Lucy and Desi’

The actress and comedian tells "The View" about taking a deep dive into the personal lives of Lucille Ball and Desie Arnaz, and how they along with friend Vivian Vance, created "groundbreaking" TV.

