Transcript for Anthony Anderson on how ‘black-ish’ raises questions on race, social justice

Good morning. As we mentioned earlier, it's the first day of black history month, and people of all colors have joined the struggle for racial justice this past year, and I'm sure you, like many of us, have had our white friends reach out and ask us all kinds of conversational questions that we see on "Black-ish." Is -- does it surprise you or are you one of those people who says, you haven't had the experience, so let me help you understand it? A combination of both, whoopi. It surprised me that, you know, in light of where we are in our society today with the events that's been going on, that executives want to reach out, and really have honest conversations with me about how can I help them. How can I make a difference? What is it that I can do? And then the other conversations, you know, stem from, like, you know, I can tell you this, but you wouldn't understand because this isn't your reality. I appreciate your concern, and your call and your willingness to make change and to help usher in change, but some things you just can't understand because you haven't been apart of that struggle. Anthony, you know, you and madam vice president kamala Harris went to the same hbcu, Howard university, and the school's drum line even escorted her to the white house after the inauguration. Was that just an incredibly proud moment watching her take the oath of office that day? It was for a myriad of reasons. To be the first female vice president, to be the first person of color, south pacific descent. I hope -- south Asian or south pacific descent to make office, and to hail from Howard university, it was a feather in the cap for all of us, and to be apart of the define nine. She's an aka. I'm an omega man. So it was -- it was a win-win-win across the board for everyone. Well, Anthony, you have had to observe strict covid protocols on the "Black-ish" set, but it looks like someone has figured out a way to make it what in the name of Beyonce's single ladies is going on here? You know, our -- our prop guy, you know, we have to -- we have strict protocol, so no one can hand us anything anymore, so he has our props, our rings, our watches set aside, and to make it interesting, he puts on disco lights and music, and we dance our way to set every morning to pick up our stuff. So Anthony, you know, our friend and former co-host, the the lovely and talented miss Sherri shepherd was on the season premiere of "To tell the truth," but it's always your mom who steals the show. You say you're good at figuring out who's lying because she lies to you all the time, your mother what kind of lies does she tell you? What happened? What happened? Did I lose him? No! I lost him. Oh, no. There you are. Anthony, are you back? Do we have him back? Oh. I'm here. Well. What happened? We can hear you. I can hear you. We got you back. We got you back. There you go. I'm here. Something your mother didn't like, and she cut you off. I was about to tell the truth about my mama. God don't like ugly. That's why I'm wearing my shirt, spiritual gangster. My mom has lied to me my entire life. That's what prepared me to be the best host for "To tell the truth" because my mama never told me the truth. My mama still lies to me to this day. Like about what? She lies to me about everything. She lies about money. My mother makes money now. My mama still wants me to buy her a house to the point where she lies about how much money she has in the bank so I have to buy the house for her. Mama, you ain't no good. Mama, stop lying. Well, as a mother myself, I don't feel that's really a big lie. I feel like that's just one of those lies that you tell the kids. That's just -- because you don't want them in your bank account. I recognize that, but we were talking earlier about the late, great Cicely Tyson. How will you remember miss T.? You know, my very first film was a film called "Life" with Eddie Murphy and martin Lawrence, Bernie Mack, and little known fact. Cicely Tyson was in the movie "Life," and I had two huge scenes with Cicely Tyson, and for this to be my very first film to work with the luminaries and the greats and the icons that I was working with, you can just imagine how over the moon that I was, and then -- Right. I'm sitting in the premiere of the film, and the film takes a turn in its tone, and unfortunately they cut out that story line from the film altogether, and I was, like, how are they going to cut out two of my most favorite moments in the film that I got to share the screen with miss Cicely Tyson? Oh wow. So over the years, there was a mutual admiration, love and respect for each other, every time we would see each other. Wow. Excellent. Well, maybe somebody will cut that scene together for you and send it so you have it for your archives. I hope so. Put it out there, and see what happens. We love you. We love when you come here. We want to tell people "To tell the truth" airs tomorrow night at 8:00 P.M., and "Black-ish" follows that at 9:00 right here on ABC, and we of course, will

