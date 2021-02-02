AOC describes trauma of Capitol riots

“The View” co-hosts react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s emotional video where she reveals she is a sexual assault survivor and describes her experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
7:33 | 02/02/21

AOC describes trauma of Capitol riots

