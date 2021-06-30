Transcript for Ashley Morgan Smithline on Marilyn Manson: 'I was afraid'

You're about to hear disturbing allegations that are not for young ears, so if you have children in the room, please put them out of the room. Let them go do something else. So far, at least 17 women are reported to have made abuse claims against rock star Marilyn Manson, and yesterday model Ashley Morgan smithline filed a lawsuit alleging that he put her through living hell of physical, emotional and sexual torture. She joins us now with her lawyer Jay Ellwanger. Sara, you have the first question. When did you first meet Marilyn Manson, and what was your relationship at the beginning? Hi. Sorry. Thank you for having us. I was kind of bombarded by Facebook messages, by emails, by Skype calls that I don't know if he remembered he did all of these different things, but we first connected over a Skype call in the summer of 2010. I was modeling in Bangkok, Thailand. Ashley, you say that after a few months, your friendship evolved into a consensual sexual relationship, and every time you had a break from modeling in Asia, you would live with him in his Los Angeles apartment. According to you, this is when the psychological, physical and sexual abuse started. Can you tell us about some of the things you say that he did to you? Yes. It began quite quick. I flew out and within the next day, I was in his home. I woke up bound, and he was having sex with my unconscious body. So that was my first experience, and then from there, it was -- the abuse just worsened. I was dehumanized, I was degraded, I was treated like a -- I was treated like an animal that -- yeah. Ashley, I know this is very difficult to talk about, and thank you for sharing your story. Let me ask you this. Over the course of two years, you allege he raped you multiple times, cut you in several places with a knife, kept you sleeve deprived and manipulated you into a state of physical and emotional isolation. You say it got so bad that you were down to weighing only 80 pounds. Did you ever fear that he might kill you? Absolutely. I mean, very early on, he made it clear that my life was definitely in danger and that he could kill me at any time. I was afraid all the time that he would end my life. So Ashley, I understand that you traveled to Asia for modeling jobs throughout -- throughout this relationship, but you say that you kept coming back to him when you would return to the United States. So help us understand why you would keep going back. What made you finally leave him, in fact? I was -- I was extremely manipulated. I felt -- I felt like I was coerced into, you know, being with him in the first place, and as unsafe as it was, I just -- I felt that I couldn't escapeit. Now Ashley, Marilyn Manson has never portrayed himself to be a normal guy, and there are some people who have heard your story and said that you should have known what you were getting into. What do you say to those people? I would say that that's the problem. Are we blaming women for wearing short skirts and having a drink at a party? Are we -- are we -- I mean, again, like, that's the problem. Jeffrey Dahmer didn't look like a murderer, and he spent so much time defending his public persona to me before I even met him that he would sit around the house in sweats and it was, again, like a public persona, and that wasn't who he really was, but again, I think that that's the problem that we're -- that we're focusing on, like, they should have known better. Look at him. Like, he -- Yeah. That's a very old trope, Ashley, and I'm very, very sorry, and just because you're with someone who is an entertainer does not mean that they have the right to do all the horrific, monstrous things that was done to you. Jay, yesterday Ashley filed a lawsuit accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unlawful imprisonment. There are some people who believe that Ashley and the other women who have sued Manton -- Manson are doing it for money. It sure doesn't sound like that to me, but what's your reaction? Thank you for asking the question, and giving me an opportunity to respond. I think for survivors like Ashley, it's important for the viewers to remember that there are only two avenues where they can seek justice. One it is criminal justice system, and Ashley has done that. She has spoken to the district attorney in Los Angeles. She has spoken to detectives. She has provided evidence, and at this point it's out of her hands as to what decisions the districts attorney decide to do in L.A., but when it comes to the civil justice system, that is where a survivor like Ashley can take control of the narrative, and change the timeline into one that they are able to dictate, and so here Ashley is able to seek justice on her own terms and that is extremely important for every survivor to know, that regardless of what the criminal justice does or does not do, through the civil justice system, she can try to get her life back. Well, we will have more with Ashley Morgan smithline and Jay Ellwanger when we come back. My heart doesn't pump enough blood so my doctor gave me Farxiga. It helps my heart do its job better. Farxiga helps keep me living life and out of the hospital for heart failure. Do not take if allergic to Farxiga. Symptoms of a serious allergic reaction include rash, swelling, difficulty breathing or swallowing. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.