-
Now Playing: Who is Bernie Sanders?
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight: Can Bernie Sanders win?
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen's lawyer says Trump uses mafia-like tactics against his client
-
Now Playing: Andrew McCabe on his criticisms of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Andrew McCabe says he was 'absolutely not' a leaker to The New York Times
-
Now Playing: Andrew McCabe on President Trump's relationship with Russia
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 run
-
Now Playing: 16 states sue to block Trump's border wall emergency
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: Virginia official accuser demands a public hearing
-
Now Playing: Deputy AG plans to leave in mid-March: Official
-
Now Playing: 16 states sue to stop Trump's use of power to build the wall
-
Now Playing: 16 states sue Donald Trump over emergency declaration
-
Now Playing: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein plans to leave in mid-March: Official
-
Now Playing: Trump accuses top Justice Department officials of staging a coup
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for blocking humanitarian aid
-
Now Playing: Protests slam Trump's emergency declaration for border wall