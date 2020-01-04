Transcript for Bernie Sanders explains why he plans to stay in the presidential race

Sanders. Senator Sanders, I just -- I have to ask you this question now because I have been watching to see what you were going to do, and I'm told that you intend to stay in this race for president because you believe there is a path to victory. I want to know what that path is because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn't come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly -- Well -- -- The person folks were going for. Can you explain what this path is that you see? That's not quite accurate. I worked as hard as I could for Hillary Clinton. The reason there's a path -- Just so we're clear, you worked for Hillary, but it took you a very, very long time to hop in, and your people also took a very long time for them to hop in. So when I say that, that's what I'm talking about. Well, I don't accept that characterization, but the point is -- Okay. Why are you still in the race? People have a right -- last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote, and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment. We are assessing our campaign as a matter of fact where we want to go forward, but people in a democracy do have a right to vote, and right now in this unprecedented moment in American history, I think we need to have a very serious look at how we need to go forward, and one of the things that I'm, working on with other members of the congress and senate is a new stimulus package which not only makes sure that all of our people in this crisis have health care, but also that they continue to receive their paychecks. We have got to understand where we are at, and right now it's April 1st. It is likely possible there are millions of people who cannot pay their rent, cannot pay their mortgage. Yes. But wouldn't it be smarter for you to continue on that path to make sure that gets done? Well, we are doing it. Believe me. Our nature of our -- I'm sitting in my house right now. I'm not holding a rally in Wisconsin because of the nature of campaigns, but right now what I am primarily focusing on with other members of the congress is a new -- we call it coronavirus 4 stimulus package that will guarantee that every worker in America continues to receive his or her paycheck, that states and cities get the kind of revenue they need to maintain their payroll and take care of the work that they have got to do. What I am very worried about -- So your plan is to stay in, yes? You know -- Your plan is to -- Well, for the fourth time -- You're assessing it. We are assessing it. Okay. All right. Very good. Sara, you have a question. Senator, yeah. I want to keep it just for a second on the election still. For awhile, you were the front-runner and people had essentially written off a Biden candidacy, but then it took a turn on super Tuesday, and why do you think you underperformed that day? You had mentioned that a lot of the numbers showed that the younger voters who are much of your base, didn't really come out. Why do you think that is? Well, I can tell you, you know, why that is, and I think the main reason is that several of my opponents kind of dropped out right before super Tuesday. But if it's okay with you, my focus right now, and I think the focus of America has got to be, is how we deal with the incredible, unprecedented crisis we are now experiencing, and the point that I'm making is if we don't make sure that people are going to have the money they need to pay their rents, to pay their student loans, pay their credit cards, pay their mortgages, you are not going to have personal crises by the millions, but if people are not paying their loans, the banking system is going to have a problem. I would hope that everybody understands that we've got to look to the future in a very different way that we have looked before, and that congress is going to have to act in a way that we have never seen. Most importantly in my view, we have got to do what other countries around the world are doing, what the uk is doing, what Norway is doing, and by the way, what we did in the last stimulus package. You may or may not know this, but as a result of that package, over 2 million workers in the airline industry, most of whom are not working right now. They are at home. They are continuing to receive a paycheck, and that's what we should be doing in my view, for every worker in America. Workers need to have the ease of mind to know that they still have their jobs even if they are not at work. They still have their paycheck. Will that be expensive? It will, but I think that is the most significant path forward. Senator -- Yeah. Just to clarify, I totally understand that the emphasis needs to be on the times we're in. I think so many people are trying to look down the road on more systematic changes in the election that can hopefully bring some of these visions forward which is why we're asking a bit about that. And I'm indicating this is exactly what I believe, and I think we need to have that kind of progression. We have got to be thinking about the future in a very different way than we've thought about the past because the moment is so very different, and what I want everybody in this country to understand is that we have a government that cares about them. Whether you're middle class, whether you're working class, whether you are homeless today. Our job now is to make sure that every American in this tragedy, in this terrible pandemic. You know what? We're going to have the economic resources to buy the food, to pay the rent, to pay our student debt. That's what we have got to do. We are not there yet. Sunny, go ahead. We have to do it in a bipartisan way, the congress with act effectively. And senator, you know, getting back to coronavirus, the pandemic, president trump has said many times that no one could have seen the coronavirus coming, but in my view, we know that intelligence reports from January and February warned of a possible pandemic. Why do you think these warnings were ignored? Was he hoping that it would just go away, and why at this point, you know, do we not have our medical professionals who are on the front lines not equipped with ppe to fight this pandemic? Well, you're asking me, and I don't want to go off on Donald I hope that everyone in America understands that he's the most dangerous president in American history. He thinks he knows something, but often he doesn't, and the fact that he downplayed the nature of this pandemic from the very beginning. It's all going to be over by April. We only have a few cases. Instead of rallying the American people, instead of rallying the scientific community, instead of educating the American people about the need for social distancing and the other things that we have to do, I think his inaction has cost the lives of many, many Americans. So that's yesterday, but today what we've got to do sh. Senator. I'm sorry. Yeah. I don't want to cut you off. I just wanted to ask you because I know we're running out of the country looked so different six months ago. Do you have any idea what the country will look like in a little over six months when we vote the next president in? Well, the answer I wish I did, but nobody does. I mean, one of the scary parts -- this is not like a tornado where you have destruction. Oh, we have to rebuild the community. We don't know how long this pandemic is going to last. What we do believe to be the days, according to economists, is the tens of millions of Americans can lose their jobs and we could have unemployment as high as 25% or 30%. That is why, and the main point that I want to make this morning is that congress has got to act and act decisively to make sure that every American understands they will be protected economically, that they're going to have the health care that they need, that we're going to use the defense production act which trump has not utilized to make sure that we have the equipment in our hospitals and our doctors offices, whether they're masks, the gowns, the gloves, the ventilators. The icu units that we need, we'll be able to do that. This is unprecedented in a bipartisan way from the united States congress. We'll keep our fingers crossed. Thank you, senator Sanders. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.