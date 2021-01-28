Bevy Smith gives advice to those feeling stuck amid pandemic

More
The TV and radio star discusses her new book “Bevelations” and shares what she learned from her life's biggest bombshells and bold reinventions.
7:10 | 01/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bevy Smith gives advice to those feeling stuck amid pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:10","description":"The TV and radio star discusses her new book “Bevelations” and shares what she learned from her life's biggest bombshells and bold reinventions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"75543019","title":"Bevy Smith gives advice to those feeling stuck amid pandemic ","url":"/theview/video/bevy-smith-advice-feeling-stuck-amid-pandemic-75543019"}