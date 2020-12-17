Transcript for Biden aide criticized for foul language

Anyhoo, President-Elect Joe Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff Jen oy Dillon has some up in arms though I don't get why because in the intervi where she talks about how Biden was initially mocked for saying he can work with the GOP, but she also called Republicans a bunch of words that I would love to say on TV but I can't and singled out Mitch Mcconnell who should have been singled out, okay. What did you think of her comments, Ana? I thought they were not -- over the last four years everything we've heard, I didn't think her comments were bad at all. What about you? Girl, thank god nobody is recording us. Look, she was definitely off message, okay? Every time Joe Biden comes out in the campaign since being President-Elect he sounds like Barney the purple dinosaur. I love you, you love me. We're a happy family. So he's been spreading a message of unity and inclusiveness and being welcoming to Republicans, to people who he needs to work with, so she was off message. That being said, I have have an issue with Marco Rubio and other Republicans -- I guess he's been a little busy tweeting bible verses and might have messam missed when the president they've been genuflecting to the last four years boasted about grabbing a woman by a word I can't say on TV or said that people that came from Africa and Latin America came from countries that I can't say on TV or called black athletes who took sons of bitchs and when Ted yo-yo calls Alexandria ocasio-cortez a bitch at the what I'm going to say to you is that if you were okay with the likes of Steven Bannon as chief of staff and okay with the likes of Stephen Miller, if you've been okay with a president who paid hush money to a stripper and who has given us a slew of bad worded we can't say on TV then I think you really should save your outrage, four faux outrage for an Emmy or Oscar nominated speech at some point but just spare us this level of hypocrisy for the love of god. Spare me the hypocrisy at this point so close to Christmas. Give it to me as a -- All right. Now, was she too harsh, sunny? Was she too harsh? Supply second everything that Ana Navarro said including the -- I don't know if she was off message. I think they are parsing what she said because she used an expletive. She said the President-Elect was able to connect with people over the sense of unity and then she says I'm not saying they are not a bunch of Mitch Mcconnell -- but says you couldn't wish for this bipartisan ideal. He reject nad S she's just -- I don't detect any lies there. She's saying they've been difficult to work with. This is the president that they're general U flecking to but Joe Biden is different. He wants to work across the aisle. So I'm not sure where this faux outrage I coming from. Right, okay. What do you think, joy? You know -- That's all I have to say. And Feliz navidad. Wait a second. But wait a second. We are going to be on hypocrisy alert for the next four years so get used to it because it's going to be hitting us every minute, you know. They're talking about a guy who wants to overthrow a fair election who botches the pandemic so that innocent people are dying, who separates children from their parents and they're worried about this? You know, really, Marco, shut up and by the way, can I point out that all the people that they go after are -- Is that how you say female or -- foreign language ] I'm making her Spanish. Ocasio, forget about her. You know, and now this woman. It's a misogynistic way of attacking women. It's redundant. Yes. Here's the Gome line for me, listen, I've heard people called so many things over the last four years I've heard Democrats call -- some really horrifying things that, you know, I don't recall going back and forth before, the really nasty thing for me is that they sit there and they pretend like they're so hurt by this, they clutch the pearls, well, here comes everybody's hand. We're snatching your hand down and saying, listen, now is not the time to clutch. You should have clutched four years ago but you didn't so we get it. You know, but Mitch Mcconnell said, I'm going to make Barack Obama a one-term president. This man has been For 12 years now, so she's -- I think she's been very N bit but let's not forget what the Republicans allowed to have happen here. And thank god they started to wake up and see that it doesn't work for the country. You can't, you know -- we are one nation, and when you screw the president, you screw the I mean that'sust the way it is. So let's all just decide that we know what happened and we're going to move on. But let's not forget, youtt a lot of people's feelings and I don't know that they really feel like you've apologized for some of the nasty things you've said. But what do I know? I'm just a hack on TV. What? You know what's really offensive to me? He says when trump goes, I feel badly. He's been saying that for four first of all he feels nothing so shut up on that he feels badly. Incorrect grammar. Every time he says it, it's like -- like fingers on a blackboard. That's the thing that makes joy crazy. Do you -- like to say people who say that do you also feel sadly because that is the equivalent. Adverb. The equivalent, yes. It's incorrect. We feel pretty good about going to break right now.

