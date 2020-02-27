Transcript for Biden comforts South Carolina pastor

So a recent poll has Joe Biden reclaiming his front-runner status in Florida and surging in South Carolina and at a town hall last night he shared a really personal moment about living with loss. Take a look. When my wife was killed and my daughter were killed and then my son died, I -- I've only been able to deal with it by realizing they're part of my being. My son beau is my soul and that purpose is the thing that would save me and it has. And every morning I get up and I say to myself I give you my word as a Biden, I hope he's proud of me. That's beautiful. The reverend that he was speaking to had just lost his son as well, I believe. Yeah, he lost his wife in the massacre, in the South Carolina church massacre by the white supremacist. I saw this last night and I started crying and it's pretty long. Like we just cut it but this is Joe Biden at peak Biden. He has this way of empathizing with pain and people, he's almost like the anti-mayor Pete. Nothing is scripted. He has this way of emoting that -- I think he's more the antique Donald Trump. I think Donald Trump is a better politician when it comes to emotions than Pete is. When it comes to emotions. It's not about mayor Pete but he is leading right now in a Clemson poll by 18 points in South Carolina and surging in Florida and I think a lot has to do with Bernie saying nice things about Cuba and about dictators and I think there's a lot of people that haven't taken that well. If Joe Biden can stay in this lane and his campaign can keep him in this lane there is a lot of uncertainty with the coronavirus and things going on, as a statesman with a lot of history in the country may be something they're looking for. Interesting to me that religious people, some who are on trump's team like evangelicals, I don't see how they don't go with Biden as opposed to somebody who slept with a porn star while his wife was having a baby. Can I explain it? Yes. He has this line the most perfect line that he says that explains trump better than any way I can. He says, they mate you meaning the media and liberal people that judge like, you know, redneck evangelicals in the middle of the country people think are stupid and ignorant he says I'm just in the way. Meaning they'll come for your religion and everything you believe but I'm in the way. In the way of what? He's in the way of leftist that want to change our life. Not that they necessarily believe that he's the greatest guy and like this religious figure or anything like that, it's that they think he's the person that is stopping the culture war from reaching them. It's so bizarre to me because if you were a person of faith, he is the antithesis of everything that you believe in. Right. Everything that is god centered, he is the antithesis of a moral life. But let me say this about Joe Biden, because I saw that clip as well and I thought Joe Biden was his strongest when he first announced and he had that ad campaign that said that we are struggling for the soul of this country. We are fighting for the soul of this country. And I believe that a man like Joe Biden is the person that can change sort of the tenor of this country, of what we are going through because he has that empathy. And I can't believe that we haven't seen more of that Joe Biden. Politically don't the others have to sort of get out of the race to give Biden the votes at this point? No, no, no. That's not the American way. People need to see this. They need to see more of this. Well, Tom -- Second in South Carolina right now and Bloomberg has actually polled that -- He was great in the town hall. Did you see it. I didn't watch it. When Elizabeth is not buzzing in his ear he's really good. He was quite good. But if you're a Biden fan he's hurting him. He's actually -- Bloomberg is helping Bernie a lot so I don't think you can force anybody to drop out as whoopi has said many times but historically when you're coming in sixth and seventh and fifth maybe you won't be president and maybe it's okay to look for who will be and look what lane you're in, moderate or socialist. I'm hoping somebody grabs Staci Abrams -- the thing that Joe Biden has that people recognize is he's been through it. They're not platitudes. He's lived everything he's talking about. Those deaths were deep and deep rooted in his body. That was his family. That's his son. So he can speak to that. He understands that. You know, and as far as, listen, there are a lot of people who are running that are probably really good but this is what I want. Whoever gets in is going to want to change and do whatever they want to do, but we have to restore -- like we have to put diplomats back. There's a lot of stuff that has to be restored first before you can now put a brand-new thing on for everybody to get used to. So there's a lot of -- so I think if you're trying to figure out what it is you want you want some restoration of your norm, your -- you want a little money back on your taxes. You want to stop paying for everything. You want a little breathing space. I think, you know, I want people to say, hey, we got it handled. I want people who can deal with the U.N. And say this is what we're here to talk to these countries about and we will try to work it out. I want -- You also want someone who is going -- you feel like empathizes with the American public and lead you through a crisis and I do think even in that moment last night Joe Biden, you see this character that is missing in our culture. The soul of the country I want restored. The soul of the country. People around him and not fire people because they're not sycophants like little lapping dogs. Well, I'm just -- The thing to do. I'm being a lap dog now.

