Transcript for Brandy talks new album "B7" and announces "Cinderella" release on Disney+

Grammy -- grammy winning r&b star brandy is back in a big way with her first new album in eight years, and joining team legend on the hit series, "The voice." Please welcome back the fabulous brandy. Hey. Hey. Welcome back to "The view." Thank you. Thank you for having me. Oh, it's so exciting. It's so good to have you, and I know that congratulations are in order. Your new album, "B7" was just nominated for the naacp image award for outstanding album. It's been eight years. It's so incredible. It's been eight years since your last record, and you said you put it all out there. I did. What made you decide to get so personal? For me, music is the way I express mysel the best, and I wanted the album to be personal for me because I needed to release and heal from some of the things that I had to go through, and I -- I feel like if I can't tell my story in music, - then I don't need to do it. So I just -- I love the body of work that "B7" is, and I'm so happy that, you know, the fans that have been waiting for such a long time really connect to it and relate to it and feel like they know, you know, the deeper parts of who I am, and I love that. It was also just announced that you're joining John legend's team as a battle adviser on "The voice." I know. On "The voice." We know you have the most angelic voice. You have been called the vocal bible. You have been through ups and downs and come with decades of what advice do you have for these up and coming artists? I would say to the up and coming artists, know who you are as an artist, and really respect who you are, and just do the music that makes you feel good and say something with your music because people are - watching, and you will step into the role of being an inspiration. So I think that's what I would tell them, the new up and coming stars that are going to lead our future in music, and anything that they want to do. Cool. So back in 1997, a zillion years ago, yes, we got to be part of something extraordinarily special. Rodgers and hammerstein's "Cinderella." Yep. You, yeah, you played Cinderella. You were the first black Cinderella, and the first time anybody had ever seen a Cinderella like you. I know. We had an incredible multicultural cast, and at the time, what were you -- were you having -- were you excited? Because Whitney really picked you for this. Yes. What did it mean to you at the time? Well, it meant everything to me because first of all, I got a chance to work, like, with my childhood idols, Whitney Houston, whoopi Goldberg, but to be casted as the first, you know, black princess in a multicultural cast, diverse artists telling this amazing, iconic story, it was at the time I didn't really grasp it all because my dreams were coming true at the same time, but the impact that it had on me and the lives of so many families and girls that looked like me, it was just unbelievable, and looking back I can now share this with my daughter and watch it and can I just say what it's going to be now? Can I say what -- Not yet. Not yet. Okay. Can't tell yet. Go ahead, Meghan. Not yet, not yet, not yet. Sorry, sorry, sorry. I love that movie. I watched it when I was 13. It's one of the best ever, so I'm so excited. So what do you remember from working with whoopi in particular? Oh my god. Whoopi is just so down to Earth and funny. Funny, and I just remember, you know, always telling me to be kind and professional, and this one time you told me because of the jewelry that you had from -- remember? All the jewelry that you had. Mm-hmm. Yeah. Send you stuff when you are doing your future jobs. Get your relationships and be kind and professional. I remember that. We had great moments together. You were so supportive of me. I just had a great time with you. You was a baby. Joy. She was a baby. You were a baby. You had a lot of -- a lot on your plate when you were very young, and you were good with I'm assuming because look at you now, but you were friends also with Whitney Houston until she passed away. Do you remember any advice she gave you? Whitney had so much to tell me, you know, one of the things that she told me that stuck with me, I spoke to her in three days before she passed away, and she told me that please promise her to always be myself, like, never change for anyone, you know, not for this industry, not for anyone. Just always be myself, and I won't have any issues, and I took that and I received that. Yeah. Now how -- it's pretty remarkable that people have been begging for "Cinderella" to be rereleased for almost 24 years. I mean, what do you think? Is it possible? It is definitely possible. Is it possible? It's definitely possible. I appreciate the fans because Rodgers and hammerstein's "Cinderella" -- I can say now? Yes. Okay, good. Rodgers and hammerstein's "Cinderella" is premiering on Disney plus on Friday, February the 12th. I'm so excited. I'm so sorry. I'm so excited that, you know, "Cinderella" has a home now on Disney plus, and we can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece of -- And you know what? Brandy, I also want Disney to rerelease this -- I said I want Disney to rerelease this classic Cinderella watch and I want them to put your face on it. When I was a kid, this was a watch that you hoped for as a kid. I think they need to rerelease it with your face, and your image. I would love that. I'm putting that out there now. I'm saying it to everybody. Thank you. And I got my fingers crossed that they'll get it together. And brandy's album "B7" is available right now, and Rodgers and hammerstein's "Cinderella" will begin streaming on Disney plus on Friday, February 12th. Make sure you got your masks, get all your kids, and have a little "Cinderella" party.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.