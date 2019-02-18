Broadway's 'Beautiful' perform a medley of Carole King hits

More
The cast of the hit show celebrates their fifth anniversary on Broadway and perform on "The View."
3:50 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Broadway's 'Beautiful' perform a medley of Carole King hits

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61150324,"title":"Broadway's 'Beautiful' perform a medley of Carole King hits","duration":"3:50","description":"The cast of the hit show celebrates their fifth anniversary on Broadway and perform on \"The View.\"","url":"/theview/video/broadways-beautiful-perform-medley-carole-king-hits-61150324","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.