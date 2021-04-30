Chef Duff Goldman makes no-bake s’mores cereal treats

The host of “Duff’s Happy Bake Time” catches up with “The View” co-hosts about his new kids show, delivering cakes with Goldbelly and his baby daughter.
8:00 | 04/30/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Chef Duff Goldman makes no-bake s’mores cereal treats

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"8:00","description":"The host of “Duff’s Happy Bake Time” catches up with “The View” co-hosts about his new kids show, delivering cakes with Goldbelly and his baby daughter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77422249","title":"Chef Duff Goldman makes no-bake s’mores cereal treats","url":"/theview/video/chef-duff-goldman-makes-bake-smores-cereal-treats-77422249"}