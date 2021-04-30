-
Now Playing: Chocolatey-ghost smores dip will wow your kids this Halloween
-
Now Playing: Pastry chef Duff Goldman shares his easy and delicious cake donut bread pudding dish
-
Now Playing: Rosario Dawson talks about ‘beautiful’ moment with Biden
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: At least 45 people dead in stampede at Israeli festival
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick: ‘The Music of Bees’ by Eileen Garvin
-
Now Playing: John Mayer reportedly considering hosting a late-night talk show
-
Now Playing: 5 arrested in Lady Gaga dognapping
-
Now Playing: Jackson Wang shares what he thinks makes a perfect K-pop song
-
Now Playing: Happy Anniversary Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
-
Now Playing: Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges fans to help India amid COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Salma Hayek shares video dancing with Anthony Hopkins to celebrate his Oscar win
-
Now Playing: NFL draft begins in Cleveland with fans in attendance
-
Now Playing: Brett Gelman reveals details of new Tom Clancy thriller
-
Now Playing: Former NFL player reveals battle with kidney failure
-
Now Playing: Rickie Lee Jones shares about family, childhood, love in memoir, ‘Last Chance Texaco’
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan shares about his action-filled role in ‘Without Remorse’
-
Now Playing: Leslie Jones will host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Michelle Pfeiffer moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan talks about his new film, ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’