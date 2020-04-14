Transcript for Chris Christie says Trump's coronavirus press briefings should be shorter

Hey, as we both know all too well, New Jersey is getting pounded by this crazy virus at the moment. How are you and your family holding up? Thanks for asking, whoopi, and so far so good. We have our entire family back here, all four children, two of our children lived in New York City. They moved back here about four weeks ago to live with us, so all six of us are together. And so it's been tough. Everybody's working from home, but on the other hand it's actually been the silver lining of all this craziness. It's brought our family back together and we've had three, four weeks in a row now where all six of us are at the dinner table together and we try to look at the positive things as well and that's certainly one of the positives. That's nice, governor Christie. This is Meghan. I wanted to ask you what you thought of the press briefing yesterday. It was obviously very combative. It was actually president trump's longest briefing yet. We all had different opinions on what did you think? Meghan, I kind of agree with the way you put it off the top of the show. I think the press has been in a death spiral that the president participates in which hurts both of them. I think that the questions are often combative and gotcha. His responses I think at times are beneath what he should be doing. And I've said to him any number of times that his press briefings should be much he should be there for 10 or 15 minutes off the top to deliver the big headlines, answer a few questions, and then leave the rest of it to vice president pence and to the folks on his team, the experts on his team. I don't think it helps the president in the long run to be in a hand-to-hand combat with any member of the media, and I think also the media has some measure of responsibility as well for some of the things that they do. Unfortunately, I think they're both hurting the situation here and I think the president should be shorter and I think the media should stick to topics that, you know, are direct and that the people and the audience want to know the answers to. So governor, so are you saying that the press should not call him out on his lies? Is that what you're saying? No, what I'm saying is, joy, you can't just isolate one press conference. If you look over the course of the time of this entire crisis, I would even go back further to the beginning of the presidency, this has been a very combative relationship between the media and the presidency. And I'm not one of those people who just blames it on one side. I think both sides have shown over the course of this relationship that they're both too combative with each other and I don't think it helps the president for him to act in some of the ways that he acts at times, and I don't think it helps the credibility of the media to be doing that either. I have a 26-year-old son who P yesterday said to us, I can't watch CNN anymore, I can't watch MSNBC anymore and I can't watch fox anymore because no one is giving it to me straight. That's the view of a millennial 26-year-old. I think there's a lot of people in the country who feel that way. Yeah. Well, all right, let me clear something up because originally trump said the governors should shut down the states on their own, that he wouldn't do it. Remember that? Now he's saying as the president he has the total authority to open them up. So constitutionally speaking, does he know what he's talking about? Do you have an answer to that? What is the truth of it? Who has the authority now to open up the states? Well listen, I think there would be a real battle in court over this because the president does, under a national emergency, have much broader authority than he normally does. On the other hand, as you well put, in the beginning the president abrogated that responsibility to the governors and said under a federalism argument that he felt like the governors should be the ones to make those judgments. Having been a governor, I would be completely comfortable making those judgments on my own, so I think now it becomes harder to come back and do that in a purely legal way. But also, you have to look at the political side of this as well, joy, and the practical side of it, which is that they have to figure out a way to work together. So my guess is that there will be compromises between whatever the president wants to do in his pace and what the governors want to do in their pace because that's the political reality of it. They need each other. The states need the federal government to help support them from a financial perspective and otherwise, and the president needs the governors to be able to implement whatever plans he wants to be implemented because the federal government just isn't built to do that. So legally I think that because of the way this played out, the governors probably have the better part of the argument on that, although it would be an argument if they decided to go down that route in the courts, but I think practically, politically, both sides have to figure out how to compromise an opening plan because they both need each other. Chris, you know, I can't really get past the delayed response of at least 70 days from this administration and reports that this president repeatedly ignored early warnings on the virus. That falls squarely on the shoulders of this administration, and I think it cost American lives. You led a state during super storm sandy. Actions matter, and inaction why won't this president take responsibility for just hiding his head in the sand and golfing? Well, I don't agree -- first of all, the golfing, sunny, to me that's part of what I talked about before about the death spiral, okay? The golfing thing is just a gratuitous shot that we don't need to take. Believe me, members of congress were golfing and doing -- the president and members of congress and others in state governments I'm sure were playing golf as well at certain times. So I just -- He's the president. 70 days, Chris. Believe me, I'm aware, sunny, that he's the president. I actually read the newspaper every day and I'm aware that he's the president. Here's the thing that's much more subtle about this. This is not -- this is a competing interest decision when you're a leader because remember, we now will talk about what's happened to the economy once we made the decision to close everything down. And the economy and you have now over 12 million people unemployed, probably more to come in the weeks to come. There's a lot of competing interest, and also I think frankly we weren't getting honest information from China. I think that's part of what contributed to this as well. In the beginning we weren't getting, I think, the most honest, transparent information from where this virus started. That matters as well because you can't make decisions without complete information. But in the end, we are going to be able to look back on this when it's over and I think it's going to teach us how to do things differently the way that 9/11 taught us how to look at things differently. We put a director of national intelligence in place. We did a lot of things with the patriot act that I think in large measures helped keep the country safe since then. There will be plenty of time to look back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.