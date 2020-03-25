-
Now Playing: Urgent economic relief package setback over protections details
-
Now Playing: Man with coronavirus feels like he’s ‘getting beat up all the time’
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain returns to ‘The View’ following pregnancy announcement
-
Now Playing: Mark Cuban on economy and what worries him most amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: NY becomes US epicenter of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ‘We will overcome’: Cuomo says New Yorkers are undefeatable
-
Now Playing: This dad-daughter cheerleading stunt duo are some serious squad goals
-
Now Playing: People use Waffle House closures to judge severity of COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: Virginia’s Liberty University welcomes students back
-
Now Playing: The victims of the novel coronavirus
-
Now Playing: White House and Senate leaders reach deal for $2 trillion stimulus bill
-
Now Playing: Woman describes heartbreaking moment she lost husband to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Liberty University opens its doors amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship passengers stranded off South America with flu symptoms
-
Now Playing: NYC details statistics of 15K cases of virus
-
Now Playing: Trump hopes to jump-start US economy by Easter as virus spreads
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers announce deal for $2 Trillion stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Elton John on his 73rd birthday
-
Now Playing: Fashion Designer Christian Siriano jumps into action