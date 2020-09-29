Transcript for Chuck Schumer doubles down on refusal to meet with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Just about everything that America believes in and stands for when it comes to issues, like health care and labor rights and lgbtq rights and women's rights, judge Barrett stands against all of that. I will strongly, strongly, strongly oppose this nomination. Welcome back. Senator chuck Schumer is taking the hard line against you know who's scotus nominee Amy coney Barrett. But do Democrats have any power to stop her from getting appointed? Please welcome, senator chuck Schumer. So, senator Schumer, Republicans seem to have the numbers to make this appointment. You said you won't meet with judge Barrett which surprised me. You said her nomination is really illegitimate. It surprised me that you said you wouldn't meet with her. Knowing how this is going to go, wouldn't it be better to sit down with her and really find out -- because you're not questioning her I don't think when she comes up before everyone else. Don't you think it would be a good idea to have a conversation with her so no one can say they wouldn't even meet with me? Well, whoopi, her views are so pronounced, I don't think meeting with her would change anything. The process was so illegitimate, that I don't want to validate it. The number one issue is how her views affect people. That's how we'll try to win this fight. Let me give you what happened with me and my family. We were at our rosh hashanah dinner when we heard the horrible news, sad news that rbg had died. Immediately my daughter turned to her wife and said I wonder if our right to marriage will be limited or curtailed. My other daughter talked about her son and would the Earth be any place he could enjoy because Amy coney Barrett is against anything on climate change. My wife, remembered the days before how roe V. Wade how women were in back alleys before with street hangers. My mom was worried about with her pre-existing condition would she still have her benefits. The only way we would win this fight is let the American people know that their specific rights are at stake. The ones I mentioned, rights of working people. They could get rid of labor unions. That's another case these folks decided the other way. If we do that, we have the chance to reverse two more Republicans when they go home and feel the heat. There's a huge national campaign for the voters to let people know that Amy coney barre on her views is so far away from the American people and one final point, we get inspiration from rbg. She was in that male-dominated legal profession in the '70s and wanted to fight gender discrimination. He persisted and persisted and won. It's an inspiration for us to keep fighting, fighting. They didn't think we could stop them from fighting on Obamacare and we did. Mitch Mcconnell and the Republicans are frantically moving at record pace to get judge Barrett's nomination through. Come on. What's the truth? What's the real reason they're pushing it through so fast? Because the hard right, which dominates Mitch Mcconnell and the Republican party, knows they could never get these things done through the elected parts of government. Even when they had the house and the senate and the presidency, they couldn't get rid of roe V. Wade. They couldn't take away people's health care rights. We beat them in the senate. In the courts, the one nonelected branch, they might get these things done. The justices they put on are far away from what average folks need and want. Amy coney Barrett is even more that way. She said she's going to follow Scalia's philosophy which would lead to all of these benefits and rights to the American people being taken away. If Americans could vote on each of these things, these issues, they would vote overwhelmingly against what Amy coney Barrett believes. We have to make the fight. It's an uphill fight. I wouldn't say it's over. Two more Republicans can change. A lot of them are up for re-election. Their voters are saying give us a chance to show how we feel at the election and then choose the nominee. The Republicans seeming hypocrisy. The same could be said of Democrats. You were in support of appointing Merrick Garland in 2016. How do you respond to the charges that you flip flopped as well? It's all in Mitch Mcconnell's hands. Merrick Garland was nominated in February before an election. That was nine months before an election. He said no. That was unprecedented. All of a sudden they break their own rules. It's now 30 some odd days before an election. We actually started the election and they do a complete flip the Republicans can say blame the Democrats. Wasn't us who was in control and started with Merrick Garland and then reversed position with Amy coney Barrett. The American people are on our side. By a large margin, 15, 20 points they think we ought to wait for the election and then nominate the justice. So, senator Schumer, let me ask you this, judge Barrett was confirmed to the 7th circuit court of appeals in a bipartisan vote after the bar association rated her well qualified. She graduated summa cum Laude from notre dame and has been a law professor for 15 years. Given those credentials, do you believe she's qualified to serve on the supreme court? Martha -- I can't see who is there. It's Martha. It's not her qualifications or any personal characteristics about her. On the issues I mentioned, the women's right to choose, health care -- there are millions of Americans who can have their insurance taken away because they have a pre-existing condition. The union movement helped build the middle class. This court and justice Scalia were for eliminating labor unions and making America a right to work state climate. Look at what's going on with the fires in California and the hurricanes in the gulf. It's going to get worse. People who have her philosophy have not gone forward on climate, but restricted clean air act, clean water act. Her views on the issues, not her personal characteristics, which no one disputes, she's so far away from the American people. It's a lifetime appointment. It could set America back for a generation. Senator, this is sunny. You know, I don't know that -- I don't think -- Hi, sunny. Hi. I don't think anyone should care that judge Barrett is catholic or devoty catholic. She wrote catholic judges should recuse themselves from listening to death penalty cases. Supreme court justices cannot recuse themselves. What are your thoughts about questioning judge Barrett about her catholic faith and her participation in what some are calling a fringe catholic group? Her person beliefs, her religion have nothing to do with it's her views that we should focus on. As the American people learn, for the next two weeks there will be lots of tweeting and emailing and protesting about these views, they're going to feel she's the wrong person for the court and they might -- might -- underline might -- be able to turn two more Republicans to vote to just delay. They're not saying how they would vote ultimately. Delay until the next election which was the position of Mitch Mcconnell when it was nine months before the election, which is the opposite -- he said when it was nine months before we should delay. Now he's saying don't delay. Doesn't add up. Doesn't make sense.

