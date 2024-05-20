Daisy Ridley on playing first woman to swim the English Channel

Ridley shares why it was important to tell the true story of Gertrude Ederle in “Young Woman and the Sea” and talks returning to the “Star Wars” franchise.

May 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live