Transcript for D.L. Hughley on COVID-19 recovery and Kanye’s run for president

He is one of my favorite comedians DL if you glee and he is recovering. From a bout with. He symptomatic corona virus and it made headlines when he collapsed on stage. He's also written a brilliant book about race relations in America with a title that I can't say without being very happy. That title of this book is so render white people Allah unconditional terms for peace. DRG English pay exit yes except sit. Week he if we're talking about you couple weeks ago oh. First law how you feel it. How wonderful you I was I was more concerned about my son who contracted aids and the people that work works. Check your but I I really you know one of the things. I'm within I was asymptomatic but you know I was dehydrated and averaging gazing where you know. A thickening of the heart at the bottom solidify ever behind your back actually. You know new Gallup data passed out I just got you know I you know they you. Like that's kind of I'd get through it. If I I couldn't Indiana whether I got to the Obama will be due as the mullah. It was it was a very. But let's see what I learned a lot about. Not self about a lot about the corona virus and I learned a lot about around. Those disparities that they talk about lowered keep some people are disproportionately dying I can act actually guys hit me. Nothing is more sobering than actually being in the Kobe unit. Mr. Healy so black let's not air and the names of George Floyd Rihanna Taylor analyzing McClain and so many others have banned. At the forefront of our recent conversations about inequality in the country. This week we've been talking about anti semitism as well that was sparked by the Viacom CBS firing. They can and for his Indies medic comments he made he has since issued an apology. We just won its know your take on what happened. I think that we aren't allowed in that is due I think that we learned it. I do good old are our goals and make ourselves more bidders decided on it can have open dialogue hasn't won. To deep unity I think it would makes it was problematic. But I think one of the ways you you you deal with somebody who is broke meg thinks is to make you have to explain what they admit it's sometimes called out to delighted baby cut crumble under its route. But I think when he would be it would mean into might have a fight in the T it would make up apologized but the recent weeks but we're still sent and I think. One of the thing has happened. Do you have. A bunch of chairs of the tablet actually and heavenly loses and I think that doesn't make us a better society that doesn't. It doesn't. It doesn't take away what they feel it takes where they say aren't a lot about what not to say it what about the field and not to have. I a law makes his bitter end and understands that. Now DL your new book is fantastic it's called surrender white people our unconditional. Terms for peace. And any talk about reparations or just something you know I talk about all the time on the show and outside of the show. And you offer a lot of options as soon what can be done now in your view if we could implement one. Of those options tomorrow. Where would use start. All the descendant of slaves should be able to send their children to hire case because I think education and yet you know obviously we kinda we're in the six effort again. Other people in best benefit. And and and deserved the chance and I think it week. Provided quality education upgraded to schools is in Dem. It took place by education beat schrader beat. Bouquets are being out of out of school I think giving our children taxes higher education were. Everywhere they need I think saints outwards and things immensely immediately. Now also I'm sure you know this that leaders and Asheville, North Carolina and now this week on Wednesday that they had voted unanimously to provide reparations and an apology. For its role in slavery. What do you think of their plant because their plan and my understanding is not necessarily cash reparations which is what people always think about but that they they have put a different type plan. What it is bay which the book I think all these conversations. You know and obviously they're not nobody's gonna give him a done right away and it it expects its. But reparations have been. Historically we gave reparations to people who lost adults slave owners corporations I got reparations Dornan do any. Industries and Italians will give reparations. The earlier. Japanese got reparation so this idea that we never hate racing's it is that makes no. But anybody who at the conversation. About making something right. All easiest route you can amend told what you rock. But not record a select. We feel statute to mean we're orally credit it would be eating at that he was being horribly but it's a black. Let that we make accurate because there are beaten brutalize black it would rocking B. Oh. So loud and and is that due to his actions you say yeah he's a he's an honorary white guy now. I thought that's a strong statement you couldn't have known that. You couldn't have known that close to press time he would announce his run for president which we're not sure if he's in or out at this point. That what you say about that could do envision a kind if president saying oh my god. I don't think it's certainly different than. Ever literally I think bitch when you when you're motivated you grew up Chicago new momentum but by Donald Trump an example. Barack Obama whether you agree with him ideologically I'm not a distinct wouldn't want to. Resources. State it's. Com that there that's terribly. Bit bit did the same type of man. They both are a moral they've both are narcissistic. Need to reams. And I hope there wise Nikki so I think at exactly the same guy F. We all know that white supremacy is a huge issue in this country. About you pinpoint what you said that is the real heart of the problem what is that telling us. They DD did not look like it is instant read we saw this play out is weak. Tucker Carlson it. That white scrimmage with a problem he EE EU noted that he never even met what's preps and then you fired if it writer for being right there are so. Be the eighth this notion. It Arnault and equipment and that we should all be equal entities they had never been an impediment to. You know taking taking car this grand am America is the first one of the greatest things the state agrees that there will be let's get. People he didn't exist and is also. Convincing people that white supremacy ethnic c.s because everybody doesn't always equally well. He no idea it's always a pleasure to have you here at the book that you books are spectacular and this is the last book surrender why people our unconditional. Cuts hackers for peace is fantastic and everyone. Everyone who will read it will benefit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.