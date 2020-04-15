Transcript for Dr. Deborah Birx says WHO late in warning about human-to-human transmission

A week ago, you said that the next two weeks were probably going to be extremely important because the virus was said to peak. You said Americans should not go out unless it was absolutely necessary or an emergency. Is this still your recommendation? Should people still be staying home? Well, you know, I try to always talk about where the virus is moving and where it's having the largest impact so the American people understand from our level who we're seeing getting infected and who we really want to ensure that's protected every day. So we knew these two weeks were going to be really difficult for the American people because of the number of fatalities from this incredible virus, and how it's moving through the population. We do see hope in the number of cases. The actual number of new cases decreasing day over day, but that, you know, the mortality will lag and we'll continue that through this week. We really want to still ask every American to do what they have been doing. I have been so proud to watch Americans social distance and do what's needed to stop the spread of this virus. Dr. Birx, trump said yesterday that he's looking to open some parts of the country by the end of the month. Most people tnk that's unrealistic and outrageous. We don't have a vaccine yet, so without that, when do you think it will be safe to reopen the country? Would it be before the vaccine? Well, you know, I'm a very data-driven person, and I don't like to average things. I think you lose the individuals and how things are going at the individual community level. I'm very much about focusing on the communities and seeing communities that have been able to really move through this epidemic with less infections, less deaths, less hospital emissions, and then the communities we're seeing that were hit so hard by this so when you look at that, you can see states where they have good surveillance up and running now where they haven't really seen significant increases in cases. And so this has got to be done in a very laser-focused, data-driven manner, but as the data has come in, we're very confident that we could see places that could do very well with decreasing restrictions. Dr. Birx, you know, we have talked a lot about the timing of the response to the coronavirus from the administration. Many are very critical about that. Over the weekend, Dr. Fauci said that he couldn't deny that early mitigation efforts would have saved more lives. Now we know that there might be a second or third wave of this virus. So are there any lessons to be learned right now about how to better respond to it next time? That's a great question, and we have learned a lot. I, you know, I just got here 6 1/2 weeks ago. I've worked on global health and HIV AIDS around the world for decades, and it's been a real privilege and still very concerned about the global outbreak and the pandemic that's occurring. What we've learned over the last few weeks has been quite remarkable. I think we have a much better sense of how contagious this virus is. When you hear these reports of, like, when you hear from the cruise ships and from different areas where the communities are close together, and you can see from a dinner party, a significant number of people being infected, so this virus is highly contagious. Contagious in a way that we haven't seen prior with other respiratory diseases, particularly the flu. The other complicating factor that worries me every day, is people passing the virus onto others because they're asymptomatic and they don't know they're infected. You have to do surveillance in a different way. You can't wait for people to be identified as a case with symptoms. You have to have surveillance in place to really look for cases and asymptomitic cases and that's really making this different than prior flu pandemic preparedness guidelines. Hello, doctor. This is Meghan. The W.H.O. Said in January and actually tweeted that China found no evidence of human to human transmission of covid-19, and then yesterday president trump doubled down on that in his briefing, criticizing them for this, and then he's announced he's stopping funding. Do you think the W.H.O. Mishandled this? You know, in the beginning of every pandemic -- and I have lived through several now, and I take us back to the HIV AIDS pandemic. We didn't know how it was trance -- transmitted. We didn't know who was infected and we didn't have a test. Everybody was doing the best they could, and I think early on in panpandemics, you have to increase your reporting and level of transparency. Because it's a new disease, every word and every experience that you have becomes very critical for the global public. I think once this is over, we'll be able to look back and see, did China and the W.H.O. Say and do everything to alert the rest of the world to the nuances of this virus? Because when it first explodes, someone had to have known that there was human-to human transmission. You know, I see how this has moved through the United States, and I can see how you can go from one or two cases to hundreds of cases and a high, high doubling rate which we call, you know, the values and that's what people predict could be four to six. That's not subtle, and so you really have to go back and ask yourself, why wasn't there this level of transparency when this virus exploded? I think people would have prepared differently if they had known the level of transmissability of this virus. Yeah. We pretty much trust the information that you're giving on -- to the American public, but we also hear a lot of misinformation coming from other government officials and health organizations. Does it frustrate you that everyone doesn't seem to be able to get on the same page with this? No. Actually, whoopi, I'm used to this. I work, you know, all around the world, and what's been really exciting to me, when you do global health work is listening to the community, and listening to officials and really understanding how people are looking at things differently, and in my job and I consider the most important part of my job, is to use information and data so that everybody can see the same thing. Sometimes when people are interpreting things differently, they haven't had the opportunity to really see and know the data, and really understand how granular that has to be. Detroit is not Louisiana. Louisiana is not Philadelphia. Philadelphia is not Scranton, and we really have to understand communities, and that's the one piece I have been able to bring to this, and I hope I bring clear discussions with the American people because it's the communities. It's the American people and where they live that's changing the course of this pandemic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.