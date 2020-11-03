Transcript for Elisabeth Hasselbeck joins Positivity Project movement to help heal America’s youth

Well, after serving a combined 18 years of active duty, two of our nation's veterans came back and kd themselves this question. What does our country need, and how can we help? Their answer was creating the positivity project and here's just one example of how it is transforming the lives of kids in America. Check this out. We love the positivity project because it's focused on relationships, and the fact that other people matter. We stop and we think and we look at other perspectives and consider, you know, what does it mean to have character and to act with character, and what makes up our character. It teaches kids about all the different things and strengths and emotions inside them that they never knew were there. The positivity project I see is mainly about seeing people's traits and what basically is in a person besides just what they look like. Kindness is when you are helping somebody that lost one of their family members. My favorite one? Humor. Why humor? I'm the best at it. I make everybody at my house crack up. I think leadership is trusting in others. I really like this. Can we read this again? I do the right thing when no one is looking. Awesome. The second year we have been doing the positivity project, I do it consistently every day. So it's part of the routine. My whole life has changed just because of this positivity project. My whole mindset has changed. Other people matter, put them before yourself, and you can see how much our school is changing because of this. It's brought us more together with the positivity project. People learning their strengths, being able to not fight over if they have a conflict and just being able to talk it out. They said leadership. What did they say about leadership and how it connected to other strengths? Identify really grown, and if you saw me in sixth grade, you would be, like, no. No. That's not the same person. The positivity project allows us to embrace the differences that surround the school because it doesn't, like, shun people who are different. It welcomes them. It's hard to communicate with it's hard to communicate your emotions and feelings. If we can help kids do that now, they're going to rise to the top, and there's nothing they can't do. If you have some good character, you're going to make it in life. Wow. If there's ever a time for a program like this, it is right now. Please welcome the co-creators of the positivity project, Mike Erwin and two principals, Virginia hill and Karyn Lind. We need a lot of positivity right now. We're in a state of panic with a lot of things going on. Mike, you served in the army, on active duty for 13 years, deployed three times to Iraq and Afghanistan. You come back and you say, I want to serve more with Jeff. Why did you feel there was a need for the positivity project, and what difference is it really making? Absolutely. So in the military, we talk a lot about camaraderie and character, and we exist because we want to help kids throughout our country to be able to see these character strengths. Things like enthusiasm, integrity and bravery humility in themselves, but also in other that gives them the language and understanding to build stronger relationships in their life. Why is that so important? Because we need relationships in life to be happy, but we also need them in times of adversity as we're seeing right now. You see it in Nashville, and with the coronavirus. It's absolutely critical to that, and we also know that, like, as an organization, if we can help our family members be able to have these conversations at home like the one I had with my son a few weeks ago when he was in the hospital, to be brave when you are scared. To have self-control, to be grateful for the nurses. Those are game-changing conversations. That's right. Those are difference makers for sure. We want to talk about how many schools have the program right now. Right know we're partnered with 560 schools from California over 3,000 students are learning bravery, forgiveness and integrity, and the importance of relationships in our life. You can see incredible educators right next to us, and students. We're grateful to work alongside these servant leaders. Look at them. They put in incredible work. I'm sitting next to Meghan and to able to look across at our nation's greatest and veterans, that has to move our heart. Thank you for your service. It's inspiring and you're obviously passing it on. We talk about service a lot from the military standpoint, but educators are on the front line of the American dream. 100%. It's awesome to work with them. Virginia, you had a region injury. I hope you're feeling better. Until then, you were the principal of Lincoln elementary school in Pittsburgh. How did you hear about the project? Why did you decide to put it in your schools? What's your message to other leaders who might be curious about this program today? There's a ton of initiatives that happen in schools. We were implementing a new curriculum. We were asking them to do more than we were demanding of them. We knew we needed a character program that would support students doing that difficult work. Dr. Stan Thompson reached out to me, he's part of a grant community in Pittsburgh, and he wanted to support us in any way that he could, and what he did do is connect Mike and I and positivity project came up. Why it's important for educators is because it doesn't take up a lot of instructional time. It doesn't cost a lot of money, and we were able to implement it with ease, and boom. It was powerful. That's an educator's main concern. How much time will be allotted and how much will it cost? 15 minutes a day. Karyn, I want to ask you. You're the principal of ps57 in Staten Island. What impact has it had on your students and teachers and their families? So it is a tremendous impact because as Mike and Jeff said earlier, it's all about building positive relationships and so in order to build a positive relationship with your students, with yourself, with your family, you have to use these. You have to show kindness. You have to show humility. You have to show generosity. You have to show love and so these traits are instilled in all of us, and it just gives the language to the students and then they identify it in themselves. Yes. They identify it in their classmates. The faculty embraced it. They take it home. As Dr. Hill said before, it's something we do. I'm going to ask the kids to be brave right now. Raise your hand if you want every school in the united States of America to have this program. I'm with you. Our thanks to all of you. For more information on the positivity project, check out our website. You're going to love it.

