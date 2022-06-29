Fat Joe shares journey from The Bronx to hip-hop stardom and family man in memoir

Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe, entrepreneur and author of "The Book of Jose," opens up about life growing up in The South Bronx and explains why he compares his son with autism to an angel on Earth.

