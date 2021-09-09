Transcript for Florida judge overrules DeSantis on mask mandates

And darling, Florida is on fire right now with covid cases. 13 school employees have died in just the past three weeks in miami-dade county alone. Now a judge just blocked the ban on mask mandates by governor Desantis who says he'll fight this. The masks, I thought, were there to protect the vulnerable kids. You'd think. Who, you know, can't get the vaccination because, you know, if you are 12 and under, you can't get the vaccination. So why wouldn't parents want to do everything to keep everybody's kids safe? Why is this still -- He's putting his political ambitions ahead of the safety of children. It's as simple as that really. It is. Yeah. The way I see it, he should be criminally liable for that. You are actually committing negligent homicide when people die on your watch. Normally Republicans want smaller government so I find it interesting he wants to make mandates for other companies and public sector to have no masks. Right now we're also seeing a major spike in kids. Yes. There was a time where when you talked about kids, people would say it's not asking kids. Right now we have 250,000 kids were diagnosed with covid-19 in the past week. 250,000. Oh my god. Yeah. 30,000 children had to go into the hospitals which means it's a more serious case. So right now I feel like if we can't -- if we can't agree on the very fact it's a health concern or protecting the vulnerable, look at it as an economic concern. We talk about how we wanted everything opened up. The only way we keep businesses and schools open is if we keep people safe. I think the question is actually where should these decisions be made? And I have served in all levels of government from city council to mayor. I have had my battles with the state and saying, give me the ability to make decisions, and ultimately I -- I don't think it's the governor's job. I think it's up to the parents and the school districts to work it out and figure out what works for their area. I think that makes a lot of sense, Mia, when you're talking about private health, but this is a public health crisis. You are talking about a public health issue. That's a very collaborative effort, and unfortunately we have a lot of people that don't seem to care about you, the person to their left. They don't seem to care about the person to their right. They only care about themselves, and I want to take those decisions away from those people, and I want us to make a decision for everyone. I have a question. I have a question for you. Yeah. So kids in order to go to school in this country, you have to be vaccinated for measles, for mumps and those things. They don't. Actually, some people -- I'm explaining the views of some of the parents that are concerned. There are people -- I don't share their views, but they don't get their children vaccinated. I get my children vaccinated to keep their kids safe. I want to make sure that smallpox stays eradicated. I don't want to -- but at the end of the day, as a parent, if there is -- if there is no mandate, it's still my choice whether I send my kids to school with a mask or not, and I think -- I got to tell you -- I got to tell you I'm sick of this. Yeah. We've done it the other way. We've hoped that people, you know, one of the things we always have to explain to people when we make laws, when laws get made is, like, we let it go, but y'all didn't do anything. Yeah. So we had to make a law to make you understand this is how we do it, and I just feel like, look. I understand you don't want to wear a mask. I don't want to wear a mask either, but I also don't want to be concerned when I'm outside that you didn't do what you were supposed to do. Yeah. When I look at 12 and under, those 12 and unders, they don't get a choice. They don't. For that reason alone. This should be mandated because the little ones, you know, they're hoping somebody will say, mommy and daddy will say, come on. We're going to go get this because the 7-year-old I lived with, is, like, am I going to be okay at school? Yeah. Yeah. I have to lie and say, I hope so. It's keeping your child at home, whether or not they have a mask. If you are not going to put your children in the protection of this public sector and the teachers and students walking past, the choice then becomes whether you keep them at home. One thing I want to say about governor death Santis in Florida, there was a lot of chatter, you know, from the right talking about how successfully he handled the covid crisis, and I think that's been a lie from the very beginning. Right. There have been allegations again from the very beginning that Florida misrepresented the covid-19 data. There was research -- I would like everybody to look it up -- published earlier this year in the American journal of public health that Florida was undercounting and has been undercounting the number of people who have been dying from covid-19 by thousands and thousands of cases. That's the same thing they accused governor Cuomo about. They've all done it -- I don't want to both sides this because I'm talking about governor death Santis right now, but the bottom line is right now what they did in Florida, they fired Rebecca Jones, a scientist who refused to hide those numbers, and apparently they counted people that died of covid 1 and said the deaths were caused by other things. Is it a choice to wear seat belts? No. You have to put a seat belt on. Why is it a choice to get a vaccine or wear a mask? It shouldn't be a choice. I don't get it. You know, again, I think it's always, you know, you try to do it this way. Here's the thing. In the beginning because, you know, all of the governors, one of the reasons all these governors and particularly the democratic ones are having such headaches is because they didn't have any more information than anybody else had. So they were trying to figure it out. Do we put old people back in the old folks home? Do we take them out? If we take them out, do they go what do we do? Everybody was trying to figure it out. I get all of that. The problem that I have with all of this is that nobody wants to do this. This is not like, oh, I can't wait to put my mask on. Nobody, you know? Nobody wants the lines. Nobody wants to look like this when they're sitting there. If we all do what we're supposed to, and I know there's a lot of people saying, I'm not sure. You were talking about that earlier. People who are not sure about it. Well, here's the -- here's the thing. Take your life in your hands, and when you die, you'll be sure. That is not -- to me -- I want to stay like that for awhile. That's not a plan. Howard Stern said -- he's trending on Twitter. Why is your freedom more important than my freedom to Right. That's Howard. That's a consequence somebody a taking. It's the consequence somebody is taking. You don't mask up. You don't do what you have been advised to do, the consequences, you can die. Which is why it's important for you to make the choice to put the mask on. That's right. That's what I'm saying and we're not going to save everybody from everything. We're not going to be able to force everybody to do the right thing, but it is up to us ultimately to do the right thing. But we've never had equal Yeah. If we waited for people to actually do it because we had to move people. We had to make them say, hey. Like you know how you get with a puppy? Pow. Don't pee on the floor there anymore. That's what's coming. We're going to get that bop on the nose. Nobody wants it, but if you don't do what you are supposed to do, we're just going to spin around in this little crazy world. We'll be right back.

