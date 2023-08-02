Former 'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey reveals she's dating a woman

"I don't want to live and not be living my full truth," she tells "The View" co-hosts. "I don't want to do that to myself. I don't want to do it to my girlfriend."

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live