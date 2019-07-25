Transcript for Fred Savage shares the one thing he did before childhood auditions

So somebody told me that when you were a kid auditioning in the Chicago area, your dad and you used to drive to the auditions. Yes. And he would play you what? Comedy albums. We would listen to comedy albums. I lived in the suburbs so the auditions were downtown, and we would drive from school. It was a long drive back and forth from downtown. My dad -- I loved going with my dad because -- that kid. That kid. That guy. That's the guy. A lot of hair. That's a big head of hair. I had a lot of volume. My dad loved that. You grew into it. Yeah, and we would listen to comedy albums on the way, and that was this thing me and my dad did that I loved and they were, like, you know, not appropriate, but I loved them. How old were you? I was, you know, 6, 7, 8, 9. Wow. We would listen to Rodney Dangerfield and comic relief all the time. George Carlin. We didn't do him. I think my dad had a line, but even with my kids, my little kids, they would be, like, dad, I know what you are saying is funny. I don't know why, but I can hear what you are saying. You learn rhythm, and when I listen to those now, Eddie Murphy we would listen to. The line was, you know, far. Really. But I would probably miss most of the jokes. Yeah. But you would know when to laugh. There's a rhythm and I feel like that lesson -- You learned. Is that how you learned to cuss too? Yeah. My dad had a very strict rule. We can do that in the car, but if I hear you using the language Your mom was not happy? She was not into it, but as long as we don't use it outside the car. We had to shut it down, and I loved it so much, I didn't want to break it. There is a lot of reboots going on. "Magnum P.I.," "Hawaii five-0," and they want maybe "Wonder years" to come back. You don't think that's a good idea. Why not? The whole thing in the show was about this time in your life, this finite time in your life that you can't go back to, and that's why you look back on your adolescence with fondness and heartbreak and that's why it's bittersweet because you can't go back. It's not to be revisited. There is a new generation that wants to look back. Yeah well, you know, it's on DVD. It can be done. There are ways to do it. My mom will show you. She shows my kids. Go to my mom's house. She'll talk about all it. I was so sad "Friends from college" got canceled. I loved that show. Yes. Thank you. I watched every episode. Please bring it back. I would love it. ABC should just get on top of that. You directed over 200 episodes of "Modern family," and "The Conners," and you even play "What just happened?" A heightened version of yourself. It's an aftershow kind of like "Watch what happens live" or "Talking dead." It's an aftershow that doesn't exist. We came up with the show called "The flair" which is this big post-apocalyptic drama, and the first two minutes of our show is the last two minutes of the minute of the flare. You get it. It's funny. Thanks, man. And it always ends in a moment of suspense or high drama, and it cuts to me and I state, what just happened? That was crazy, and we have an aftershow to talk about it. You brought us a clip I understand. Yes. So this is one of the actresses on it. She's the best. I love it. "Roswell." Love that show too. Great. She's amazing. She gives me a tour of the set of "The flare," but because it's super top secret and really not real, we have to blur a lot of things out. Let's watch it. The clip. You know the real heroes of this production is the prop department. Is that what it is? It is. Does it work? Are you kidding me? The engineer spent millions building it. Oh my gosh. How does it do that? Right? Whoa. Are you okay? That's amazing. Oh my gosh. Oh, oh. I don't know what to do. I know what to do. I have read the books. Get it. And so as the piece goes on and on, more and more gets blurred out and it's just my head and we can't show anything. It's a lot of fun. You play a TV host now, and we found a clip for throwback Thursday of you from 30 years ago with a real TV host, Johnny Carson. Let's take a look et clip. Okay. Somebody said you missed somebody you admired? Clint Eastwood. Yes. I really like him, and I met him at the golden globe awards and he came up to me and said, I really like your show. I watch it all the time. That's pretty good. Yeah. What do you remember from that? When you are doing it -- you can applaud. You can applaud. Go with it. If you feel it, go with it. It's funny. When you are doing it, you don't quite realize what's happening, but with you guys now looking at that, it's amazing to trace the line from that to here today. Meghan you were saying, it started as an actor and then director, and then producer. You stick around long enough, you start to wear all these hats and connect to Johnny Carson, it's pretty amazing. It's cooler now looking back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.