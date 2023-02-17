Greta Thunberg says climate crisis is an 'existential emergency'

Thunberg talks with "The View" about "The Climate Book" and joining forces with fellow climate activists.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live