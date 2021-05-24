Transcript for Greta Thunberg discusses ‘#ForNature’ and how to start making green choices

You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We're in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you. Welcome back. When Greta Thunberg made that historic wake-up call to the world leaders at the united nations when she was just 16, it put her on the map as one of the mightiest forces in climate activism and she is still a young woman on a mission. Please welcome to "The view" the youngest person ever of the year and Nobel peace prize nominee Greta Thunberg. Sunny has the first question. So wonderful to have you here. This happened when you skipped school to strike outside the Swedish parliament to call for stronger action on climate change. Now millions have joined your cause. At what age did you realize this issue wasn't getting enough attention? I think very early on. I first heard about the climate crisis when I was in school. I think I was maybe 8 or 9 years old. By that time, it was just something like everyone knew existed, but no one really knew the urgency of it. No one was talking about it. We were just talking about that we should turn off the lights when we're not in the room and we should recycle more. No one was treating it like it was a crisis. I think -- from the beginning I thought we're not treating this like an emergency. I thought it was so strange. Greta, I'm such a fan, as is the whole world I think. You seem fearless, incredibly fearless. There's an incredible photo of you staring down trump, which I love. You're only a teenager and taking on some of the most powerful leaders in the world. Do you ever get intimidated by that? What gave you the courage to Of course it's a very strange situation to be in. It's not everyone who has that kind of platform. Of course it's a very strange situation to be in. It's not everyone who has that kind of platform. It's when these world leaders like presidents -- when they literally mock and harass you online, it's very entertaining to be honest because it really means that we are annoying them and they see us as a threat. That's the proof that we are doing something good, that we are doing something that has an impact, which I -- Sara, you have the next question. Yes, I do. You're calling on world leaders like president Biden to treat this like an actual crisis, and in a way, you say that the situation is almost more dangerous now without trump in charge. Can you explain that? Well, I haven't said that, but on the other hand it feels like now when trump is gone, of course Biden is -- I turned nothing into something! It's amazing what you can do with nothing, and a little Hellmann's. Make taste, not waste. Sweet pillows of softness! This is soft! Holy Charmin! Excuse me! Roll it back everybody! Charmin Ultra Soft is so cushiony soft, you'll want more! But it's so absorbent, you can use less. Enjoy the Go with Charmin. They can finally come on over again. The covid-19 vaccines are here. It's up to you. The climate crisis, eek logical crisis and health crisis are linked. We no longer see the links between them. We only see this far. What will we do? I would like to connect the dots because let's face it if we don't change, we are -- We are back with Greta Thunberg still telling it like it is. Sunny has the question. Greta, we just saw a clip from your new film "For nature" you don't mince words in this. You explain how the covid-19 pandemic and climate change are linked. What do you want everyone to know? I would like people to start seeing the whole picture and to not just -- see that the climate crisis, the health crisis and the eco logical crisis are linked. They're just symptoms of a larger sustainability crisis and

