Transcript for Hillary Clinton suggests Tulsi Gabbard could be a Russian agent

Hillary Clinton surprised a lot of people during a podcast interview where she gave this ominous podcast about the 2020 election. Listen. I'm not making any predictions, but I think they have got their eye on somebody who is currently in the democratic primary, and they're grooming her to be a third-party she's a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of, you know, sites and bots and other ways to have supporting her so far, and that's assuming Jill stein will give it up which she might not because she's also a Russian asset. So most people say she's clearly talking about candidate Tulsi gabbard, and some of the candidates are defending Tulsi getting called out like this. So what did you think when you I mean for me, honestly, Hillary has been dead on about so many things. She told us about Russia, about the probable interference. She was secretary of state. She has deep world knowledge of the issues. I thought, where's the lie? Tulsi is the Trojan horse in she's polling at 1.3%, yet she's still in the race. You have her being touted by people like Fox News personalities like tucker Carlson. She's endorsed? She's endorsed by sort of the David duke. She has basically renounced that, but she has never renounced the Russian support. There have been about 20 Russian bot websites that have supported her since she's announced her run for the presidency. Sheweeted back and called Hillary a warmonger, okay? So that does not do anything for me. She hasn't denied it. She hasn't said anything in her tweets. How dare you? It's outrageous. Of course, I'm not. She didn't say that. She's just going after Hillary, and like you said, Hillary was right about almost everything, and she was exonerated with that nonsense they pulled about her server already, and, you know, this idea she's doing this to get back in the race, she said that also, Tulsi, I don't buy that either. I don't think Hillary wants to go through it again. I don't say that Tulsi is an agent. I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way trump is a useful idiot to the Russians. They see something. They say, a useful idiot. Let's play this. Another point, the Republican party knows they cannot win without interference from Russia and maybe a voter suppression. They cannot win. People in this country are against him now, and so they have to have it, and she's the perfect person to throw right in the middle of it. She's perfect for it. I don't think -- she wants to be maybe. She's coming in a couple of weeks. We can ask her. I read this completely differently. Hillary Clinton, it sounded like she had an ax to grind in 2016. If you have played the political game, how can you be this clueless? She's saying she's being groomed by the Russians. It makes her sound complicit. It gives the Russians what they want. They want the democratic party to be divided. They want more people to know Tulsi gabbard and she was only promoted because of this. It surprised me Hillary Clinton was not smarter and more tactful in how she talked about it. If you are a Democrat, Tulsi has a lot to like. No Democrat really likes her. That's why she's polling at 1.2%. She adds something unique to the party. In my opinion, what they're missing is the middle of the country. She's an isolationist. She doesn't like wars and she's attracting people that might vote for trump. Polling at 1.2%. When Jill stein did it, and she's claiming she was a Russian asset, we didn't know it until after the election. Now we're looking at it with open eyes and maybe that's a good before. Tulsi gabbard may now go straight to the convention, and the same thing could happen again. Hillary Clinton could be smarter. If you are going to throw stones from the sidelines which I hate politicians if you are not in the race, then be more tactful about it when you speak. You're hurting your own party when you are doing that. I love she's doing that. The beauty of being an American is being able to say what you have to say, and have other people say what they have to say, and then everybody has to prove their standing ground. Yeah. That's the beauty of America. You put it out there. Somebody's going to make you prove it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.