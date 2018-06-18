IG report faults former FBI Director James Comey

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss the Justice watchdog report.
5:57 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for IG report faults former FBI Director James Comey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55979121,"title":"IG report faults former FBI Director James Comey","duration":"5:57","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss the Justice watchdog report.","url":"/theview/video/ig-report-faults-fbi-director-james-comey-55979121","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.