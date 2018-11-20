Transcript for Ivanka Trump sent government emails via a personal account, report says

Welcome to "The view." Now we all know what a serious issue the guy in the white house thinks using personal e-mails accounts for professional government business is. Look at this. This is the biggest scandal since watergate. For what she has done, they should lock her up. It's disgraceful. The American people fully understand her corruption and we hope all, all justice will finally be served. So of course, they just blew the joke, but we all knew who he was talking about, but now he is talking about his daughter we think because she used her personal account to send hundreds of e-mails about government business last year. How do you think they are going to spin this? Do you think anybody will be yelling lock her up? This girl was there in 2016. Was she in a convent? She was watching TV just like the rest of us. How dumb can a person be to make the same mistake that he has been about the whole time? People, wake up. Wasn't she unclear about how this gets used? That was going to be my point so maybe there is something and maybe they need to look and see if there are some complicated things. It's what the report says. They have ig nance to the rules and I never worked it in white house, but I worked in the justice department for seven years. It's one of the first things they tell you. It's about the e-mail e-mail. I have a personal and private e-mail. I work for ABC news and I don't think that you combine your personal life with your work life. Right. And you certainly don't do it when you work for the government. I call B.S. On I didn't know better. It's the height of hypocrisy. That's one of the things her father ran on and it was a significant part of his plat platform, but when you do this, that's the kind of nepotism in the white house. Her role is unprecedented and she made $3.9 million from her family's hotel in D.C. In 2017 and that money I think is a violation of emoluments clause. When are people going to talk about that? I don't know when they are going to talk about that. Breaking rules left and right. I thought it was interesting that both women had the same thing about these e-mails and it made me wonder. Is there something that makes you unsure about whether you should be using your personal e-mail to be sending stuff? Based off the accounts in December of 2016 after trump won so there is really no excuse. We want to talk about hypocrisy, we'll be here all day long because the list can go on and on. That's true. He was talking about draining the swamp, dozens have beenited. The e-mails. He has got an e-mail situation. He is in the middle of a constitutional crisis. My dad being the ambassador to Russia, the democracy to our elections, the threats are the Russians and people trying to hack into our systems. I don't think there is a gray area in terms of when you get a formal e-mail in the white house, you use that because they will get into your e-mails. I know ivanka a little bit. I have exchanged e-mails on the white house account and texts and all that. She is as scripted as they come, so the Democrats will use their time, and they have talked about investigating this. The truth of the matter is -- Most of the e-mails were about her kids' scheduling. But -- There is a -- I think it's hypocritical and one of your dad's taglines is lock her up about an e-mail controversy, that you should know the reason for that reason alone. I will say let us not forget Hillary had e-mails deleted by a computer specialist as she had her aides smash her devices with a hammer. Does that make it different if both things are on dollars. I'm trying to explain the Republican side of this. But it provoked the question, does that change the fact that people are using their personal e-mails? Regardless of how they did it, but does it change the fact that they are using personal e-mails? E-mails during an investigation is still different and smashing devices with a hammer to me is still different. Do I think it's hypocritical? 100%. Do I think she should have known better? 100%, but we should be more concerned about, and my father said this. When a car alarm is going off every day, you get desensitized to what's important. We should be fearful of our president using his personal phone. I care much more about that. You guys chose that.

