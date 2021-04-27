JB Smoove on filming the final season of 'Real Husbands of Hollywood'

The actor and comedian tells "The View" about his off-the-cuff work with Larry David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and shares the secret to keeping the spark alive in his 15-year marriage.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live