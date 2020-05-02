Transcript for Jessica Simpson opens up about sexual abuse and sobriety

Now listen, this book is really something, "Open book." This is you in this book here. This is me, the brave me. The brave you. What made you decide, you know what, I'm taking this narrative back. I'm sick of people talking about me and not to me. I really wanted to just own my truth and my fame started a lot with a reality series and letting people into my life to really know me, and I felt like I had a little bit of a disconnect and I wanted to get to know myself. And it was a very healing process for me, like, I really just feel like I championed my way through a lot of fear and self-doubt and really it was like my own words that ended up inspiring me and giving me the courage to just share with everybody that I'm human just like you. I've gone through things that a lot of people go through, and it's just a very powerful moment in my life. Well welcome back. Thank you. Welcome back. I love it. Part of your journey was you got in the music industry as a teenager and there was a pressure to have a perfect body. You've been body shamed for what feels like your entire career. It's so cruel. You've really gone through the wringer. How did you learn to love your body and how did you not let it affect you? I think it takes a while. I'm a woman, you know, it's like in your reflection you look in the mirror and you have to look straight in your eyes and you have to really understand what you're trying to present to the world. I had a lot of like growing up in the music industry at the time and the pop culture that I was involved in. I -- you know, it was all about being a pop star and showing your stomach and dancing around, and I thought I was signed for just singing and using my voice, you know, and all of a sudden I was a preacher's daughter who was always covered up on stage. Then all of a sudden I had to take half my clothes off and that's how I was going to be accepted. I just never really felt like I fit in. The label had told me that I needed to lose 15 pounds. I was probably 115 pounds. This is at 19 years old. Crazy. Yeah, it was absolutely nuts. That really does not define an artist at all. And I'm so proud of the women now and the girls that my daughter gets to look up to. Right. For not even taking body shaming to that level and to not -- looking at themselves and celebrating their bodies at every size. It's just an unbelievable thing to just show your true gift. It's changed tremendously. I want to say this book is Thank you. You're so honest in it. I just wrote a memoir and it was very -- Did you? Yeah, it was very painful for me. It is very painful. I can't imagine how you were able to talk about it. I've journaled since I was 15, so through getting -- what happened was I wanted -- I wanted to be real and I wanted to give people the truth of who I am and to do that I had to have clarity. And I saw that I needed to be so I haven't had a drink in two and a half years. Welcome back. Yes. And you chronicle that in the book. Kudos because it's excellent. Thank you. It's going to help a lot of people. I hope so. You reveal in the book that you were sexually abused. Mm-hmm. From the ages of 6 to 12. Yes. Yeah, by a female family friend. Mm-hmm. Who was just a year older than you. Yes, she was being abused as well. As well. And you didn't tell anyone for six years. You finally told your parents when you were 12 while you were driving home from a visit with the family. Mm-hmm. How did the abuse affect your life? And you have a 7-year-old daughter now. I do, I do, and I'm very protective of her. I can imagine. I think of my 7-year-old self and wanting to really just say something but also I grew up in a southern Baptist home, you know, so it was a sin if I felt anything sexual or did anything sexual, and I didn't really understand what was going on but I was the victim and I allowed it to happen. I protected it from happening to other people, but I knew that something was wrong and I needed it to stop because it was really holding me back as a child to feel like a child. You didn't allow it to happen. It happened. It happened. It happened and I need today accept it and I needed to say it out loud. So I wrote it in my book so parents can be aware that it can happen to the closest of people in your lives and just to keep a watch on your child and for anybody that's experienced sexual abuse, I think it's important to confront the abuser if you can because the beauty is in forgiveness and that's how we let go. That's how we use that pain to be stronger. That's why this book is so important and kudos to you. Thank you. It's an incredible read. When I recorded the audio book, I was like weeping. You will hear me cry. I wanted to put a disclaimer on it and say pull over. This chapter is a tear jerker. It's the only way I can read them and I'm listening to it and it's really quite -- You will experience it with me. I'm all right with that. You just mentioned being sober and you write that you started taking pills as a teenager and then you got abused alcohol when you were older for many years trying to numb everything. I just wanted to say to you, you know, there are a lot of us that have that story. Mm-hmm. That have done this and tried to find our way. So it's -- it is great to see you sober. Thank you. It's great to see you And my pills were diet pills because I thought I had to be skinny. You thought you had to be skinny. Yeah, it's just the pressures of the world. We don't have to allow those demons to hold us down from being who we are. We can let those demons go and walk in our own truth and own it. That's true. Well, you write about being on a downward spiral and in 2017 you woke up from a Halloween party that you had at your house and you said you needed help. Yes, and I was Willie Nelson. And Willie is one of my dear friends. Is that Waylon Jennings. I wrote Willie and said I'm you for Halloween. He said I get a kick out of you, Daisy, because he calls me Daisy. That moment was very hard for me because that's when I realized that I wasn't being the parent that my parents were to me and in raising my children I was not present. I couldn't even tell you who got them ready, and for me to miss out on those beautiful moments, it just wasn't worth it. And I woke up and I surrendered and I gave it all away and I truly -- in that day they had therapists come over and I said everything, I've been abused, this, this, this. The therapist was like, a lot of people don't even say that through a year of therapy, one of the things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.