Transcript for Jill Biden calls Trump's personal attacks on family as 'distractions'

Jill, the final debate between your husband and president trump will be tomorrow. We all saw how off the rails the first one went. So tell us if you can, when you and Joe were finally alone after the debate, what did you say to each other? The parts that you can say on national TV. Do you think I can say it on public television? A little bit more than that. Okay. So Dr. Jill, president trump says that he doesn't remember if he took a test the night of the first debate, and considering the risk for anyone's health, would you guys -- how would you handle it if he refused to take a test or prove that he was no longer contagious? You know, they -- the trump campaign has said that they will adhere to the rules and take the test, and we will have the results before Joe walks onto that stage. Dr. Biden, your husband showed remarkable restraint that night when trump repeatedly attacked your son and disrespected your family, and I've spent a little bit of time with you, and I know how important your family is to you and I know how protective you are over them. He continued those attacks at rallies, encouraging the crowd to lock Joe up, and on Monday, he claimed that there's some sort solve story on the way about a scandal involving your family that will, quote, make him almost an impotent candidate. How do you feel about ese constant personal attacks, and how do you respond to them? You know, as a mother, I mean, it really -- I don't like to see my son attacked and certainly I don't like to see my husband attacked, but for me or to me these are distractions. I mean, this election is not about Joe Biden or Jill Biden or kamala or Doug. It is about the American people. The American people don't want to hear these smears against my family. The American people are struggling right now. I mean, they're in the midst of all this chaos. They're trying to figure out how to put food on the table, you know, they don't have jobs. They need health care. Americans don't want to hear this, and that's why I thought Joe did such a great job at the debate because he addressed the issues. He talked directly to the American people and said, this is what I will do as your president, and Donald Trump just ranted and I don't even know what he was doing up there. So this time the debate commission has said that they will mute the mics and they'll each get their two minutes to speak, and so the American people will clearly see their choice. Yeah. So we're going to go one more time and we'll come back with you, Jill Biden. When we do come back, and we will. Okay. We are the Thrivers. Women with metastatic breast cancer. Our time... ...For more time... ...Has come. Living longer is possible- and proven in postmenopausal women taking kisqali plus fulvestrant. In a clinical trial, kisqali plus fulvestrant helped women live longer with hr+, her2- metastatic breast cancer. And it significantly delayed disease progression. Kisqali can cause lung problems or an abnormal heartbeat, which can lead to death. It can cause serious skin reactions, liver problems, and low white blood cell counts that may result in severe infections. Tell your doctor right away if you have new or worsening symptoms, including breathing problems, cough, chest pain, a change in your heartbeat, dizziness, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, tiredness, loss of appetite, abdomen pain, bleeding, bruising, fever, chills, or other symptoms of an infection, a severe or worsening rash, are or plan to become pregnant, or breastfeeding. Avoid grapefruit during treatment. Ask your doctor about living longer with kisqali. You probably think all pads are the same... But have you tried Always Infinity Flexfoam? It's made of flexfoam, not fluff flexfoam absorbs 50% more and...it doesn't bunch Zero Leaks and Zero Feel is possible with Always Infinity Flexfoam tums versus mozzarella stick (bell rings) When heartburn hits Fight back fast... ...With tums Chewy Bites... Beat heartburn fast tums Chewy Bites 80% of bacteria in your mouth aren't even on teeth. 80%? Colgate Total is different. It fights bacteria in your whole mouth Protecting 100% of your mouth's surfaces Colgate Total. Antibacterial protection for a healthier mouth. Life doesn't stop for a cold. Honey... Honey That's why there's new DayQuil Severe Honey. It's maximum strength cold and flu medicine with soothing honey-licious taste. DayQuil Honey. The Daytime coughing, aching, stuffy head, fever, power through your day medicine. A fraud? Sure sounds like it. Nicole Malliotakis claimed credit for helping with covid relief. Now we know her image was photoshopped - she wasn't even there! Malliotakis criticizes Bill de Blasio. Turns out, as a corporate lobbyist she helped finance his rise to power. She says she'll protect your health care. But she voted to cut $400 million dollars from hospitals during the pandemic. No matter what she says...nicole Malliotakis...is a fraud, fraud, fraud. House Majority pac is responsible for the content of this advertising. Instead of bringing Suffolk County together during this crisis, Anthony Palumbo is using fear and scare tactics to divide us. What else would you expect from a loyal Trump supporter? Palumbo even supported Trump after his disastrous tax plan capped our deductions. Laura Ahearn will work with both parties to fight the pandemic and get our economy back on track. Laura's spent her life working with law enforcement to protect her community. She'll keep right on fighting in the State Senate. We are back with Dr. Jill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.