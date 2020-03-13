Is Joe Biden dropping hints of his vice presidential pick?

As Biden continues to appear to become the likely Democratic presidential nominee, “The View” co-hosts discuss who he’ll pick as his vice president and if America is ready to see a woman in the role.
4:43 | 03/13/20

