Jon Ossoff on Georgia becoming a key battleground state

More
The Georgia Senate candidate reacts to Joe Biden's victory and why he hopes for a new political future in his state.
5:51 | 11/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Ossoff on Georgia becoming a key battleground state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:51","description":"The Georgia Senate candidate reacts to Joe Biden's victory and why he hopes for a new political future in his state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"74130097","title":"Jon Ossoff on Georgia becoming a key battleground state","url":"/theview/video/jon-ossoff-georgia-key-battleground-state-74130097"}