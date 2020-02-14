Transcript for Joy Behar officiates Valentine’s Day wedding

My spies have told me that there is a couple, not a throuple, a couple who are engaged and would love to get married on Valentine's day. So where is Sara Chrisman and Bo Allbritton. Hi. He looks a little shocked. So how long have you guys been engaged? Well, we've been engaged four years and we've been together for 12. Wow, okay, very good. So, it so happens, I happen to be an ordained minister. So if you're willing to make it official right now, we'll throw in another trip to Cabo and I'll marry you today. Do you want to do it? Yes. Please, please. Let's get this started. Come on over here. Going to chapel and we're gonna get married gee, I really love you and we're gonna get married going to the chapel of love bells will ring, the stars will shine whoa, I'll be his and he'll be mine Okay, let's go. Hold my hand. You guys stand here. All right. You ready? I guess. Ready. A little stunned. We are gathered here today to witness the marriage of Sara Chrisman and James Bo Allbritton. They first met 12 years ago at Best Buy. After three years of dating, Bo popped the question in target. What's this fascination with retail stores? Did you consummate your relationship at Home Depot? Okay, the fact is they've been living in sin, as you heard, all this time, and now they want to make it official and take all the fun out of it. So without further ado, Brian, do you have the rings? I do. You may as well be the best man because you're the only man on the staff. And Sara, here we go, Sara. This is your moment, Sara. Don't blow it. Okay. Do you take Bo as your awfully -- lawfully wedded husband and promise to only make him watch "The view" once or twice a week? I do. And Bo, do you take Sara as your lawfully wedded wife and promise to keep your nose hairs trimmed and never wear socks with sandals? I do. He does. He does. Yay. Wait, wait, it's not over yet. By the power vested in me by an online course, I now pronounce you man and wife -- husband and wife. You may kiss the bride. Wonderful, congratulations to you. Congratulations to you. Thank you so much. Okay. Congratulations to Sara and Bo, and thanks to verragio for these beautiful wedding bands. Their rings are unlike any other. We'll be right back. My Age-related Macular Degeneration could lead to vision loss. So today I made a plan with my doctor, which includes preservision... Because he said a multi- vitamin alone may not be enough. And it's my vision, my morning walk, my Sunday drive, my grandson's beautiful face. Only Preservision areds2 contains the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced amd progression. It's how I see my life. Because it's my vision... Preservision. Cheerios... Do I look like a child to you? Honey Nut Cheerios are heart healthy and can help lower cholesterol. That's why we introduced heart shapes. Get it? Ummm Did you just ummm? No. I'm pretty sure I heard a ummm. We're Carvana, the company who invented car vending machines and buying a car 100% online. Now we've created a brand new way for you to sell your car. Whether it's a year old or a few years old, we want to buy your car. So go to Carvana and enter your license plate, answer a few questions, and our techno-wizardry calculates your car's value and gives you a real offer in seconds. When you're ready, we'll come to you, pay you on the spot, and pick up your car. That's it. So ditch the old way of selling your car, and say hello to the new way-- at Carvana. How do your teeth get a dentist-clean feeling? Start with a round brush head. Add power. And you've got Oral-B. Oral-B's round brush head surrounds each tooth to remove more plaque. For a superior clean, round cleans better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.