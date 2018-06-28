Transcript for Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire -- what's next?

Many people are reeling from the announcement of course that supreme court justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring and you know who told reporters and gave Democrats a warning in Fargo. Take a look. Remember this. We have a pick to come up. We have to pick a great one. We have to pick one that's going to be there for 40 years, 45 years. Democrats want judges who will rewrite the constitution any way they want to do it and take away your second amendment, erase your borders, throw open the jailhouse doors and destroy your freedoms. We must elect more Republicans. We have to do that. Yeah. Let's have everybody a Republican. The supreme court, the congress, the presidency. What is that called? Dictatorship I believe. Well, that was called fear mongering. That's exactly what that was. People are rolling over in their grave today. What happened to separation of powers? What happened to checks and balances in this country? Gone. Gone. Well, Democrats were in power for a long time. You had three branches of government at the time. It's just the pendulum swinging the other way. I knew last night I was texting my sister-in-law and I was, like, tomorrow will be a rough day on the show because I was thrilled. I'm happy we're getting another supreme court nominee, especially as a pro-lie, pro-gun, strict constitutionalist Republican. You're not even looking at me, joy. I was trying to ease your fears a little bit. Kennedy in particular was a swing voter. Gay marriage passed because of him. He was nominated under Reagan. For a long time coming before this actually legally passes, and I will say that I know it's easy sometimes to watch trump and think that the world is coming to an end, but elections have consequences and last night, amber Tamblyn was tweeting about all the Democrats like Susan vanden who thought they got vote for Hillary Clinton because the revolution would come. How do you feel now? How do those people feel now? Here's the piss-off for me. I'm the person that does believe that just because someone is appointed doesn't mean -- and I believe I have said that a lot about the supreme court, that you never know how a person on the supreme court is going to vote because sometimes, you know, things change. They wake up. They see things. I don't like hearing, again, that I'm trying to take your rights away. I have to tell you, as a woman, I think you're trying to take my rights away. That's right. Okay? You don't care. And as a person, who believes in the constitution which tells me that I have the right to be myself and do the things I want to do, and I don't have to listen to what your religion is, and I don't have to listen to what you want it to be, I have to make sure that as an American citizen, I'm doing the right stuff and taking care of business. I don't like this line that I, as a Democrat, or an independent or whatever is trying to take away anything from you. I'm trying to hold onto my personal rights so that you can have the rights you want. See? Because if you take mine, you're the one with the problem. If you take my right away from me, to judge what I do for my family and my body, I got a little problem with that. You got a problem. You don't want people to take your guns? Get out of my behind. Get out of my vagina. Get out. That's right. It's a give and take. It's a give and take. Kennedy has been the swing vote certainly, but let's be real. He was always a conservative justice. Yeah. He was appointed by Reagan. Neil Gorsuch was his law clerk, and for me, I wasn't surprised that he would want to retire during a Republican administration. I think he was very comfortable that trump had nominated and appointed Neil Gorsuch, someone he was comfortable with, and I think that gave him some solace, but I will say that since many of these decisions lately have been 5-4, they have been very, very close, now we are going to see a different agenda coming out of the supreme court. And my friend, Jeff toobin was saying on CNN yesterday that roe V. Wade is doomed. In many states. There are going to be challenges and a lot of anti-abortion laws that will be passed and those laws will take effect immediately until they are challenged at the supreme court level which undoubtedly will happen. I have said many times, I am pro-life, but I'm also a lawyer. I follow the law, and I believe in the constitution. I can understand why people will feel that their liberies are at jeopardy because the one thing this justice stood for was personal liberty. When you thought about same-sex marriage, you thought about Kennedy. When you thought about I think roe V. Wade, you thought about Kennedy and his vote and affirmative action, you thought about Kennedy. He was have into personal liberties, and I do fear that's going to change. Can I just explain my perspective which is the perspective of most pro-life Republicans? Is that we are guaranteed life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Life as I define it does not include abortion. I believe abortion is murder. This is where the line delineates. You have the right not to have an abortion. That's your interpretation of your -- listen. You are not -- I'm not okay when people say, listen. I want my stuff, but you can't have yours. The government has said I have the right if I need an abortion, that I can have one. And I feel that you have every right to have the guns you want. There are some guns shouldn't be out there, but I don't say you can't have your damn guns. I don't want anybody saying to me, I'm going to make this decision for you because I know how your life is, and I know how you feel and I know what your religious beliefs are. You don't, and you don't know my life, and if there was even a belief that somebody gave us a dog gon -- and I'm not talking about you. I'm talking about the big government. About children and being able to raise them. If somebody has them because they can't raise then, they throw them out the window. Come on. What about the children on the border? Do they care about children in this country? Does Donald Trump really care about children? No. I understand everyone else's perspective. I debate for a living. I'm saying that I don't think murder should be legal in the United States of America. I believe abortion is murder and it's that simple. What about slow starvation? I knew today would be a rough day and I knew everybody would be upset, and everyone was going crazy. For a lot of Republicans, this will help in midterms, and again, whatever Democrats think they have holding the base, and we're talking about a fractured democratic party, if you can coerce together and not voted for Jill stein and Bernie Sanders, it's a good day for Republicans. Russians were involved too. Let's not forget that. I think we're all pro-life which you say here all the time. I feel so often we forget about moms because that's a life involved with this choice as well, and also with the borders I always find it funny that people are up in my uterus, but when it comes to a baby that's already alive and out there, they don't fight.

