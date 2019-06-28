Transcript for Kamala Harris scores big in Democratic debate

Not everybody. Everyone in here. Second night of demtdic debates were held in Miami last night, and the conventional wisdom this morning is that one candidate owned the evening. Take a look. It is pitiful to hear you talk about the reputation of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country, and it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing, and, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me. Mischaracterization of my position across the board. I did not praise racists. Okay. So Joe Biden looks stunned, and it was clear to me when I watch that that kamala is not running for vice president. She's running for president. Yes. She took on Joe Biden who is the front runner, but I still in my heart see the biden/kamala ticket. I think it's a winning ticket against you know who. If it's the ticket, it's the kamala/biden ticket. Well, I would take it either way. Right. I'll take it either way. So what do you say to all that? I was there. I was there both nights. When that moment happened, it was -- you could almost hear an audible gasp inside the room in the audience. From Joe Biden? Joe Biden looked so gobsmacked and sad on stage, I almost felt like going to squeezing his shoulders. Sniffing his hair. I think Joe Biden has thought this entire time he doesn't need to engage his primary opponents. That he can focus solely and squarely with trump and do the kumbaya thing with the other Democrats. He G a rude awakening because you had Swalwell telling him to pass the torch and you had kamala torching him. Yeah. I think we all know that race is an important issue in this country, and it continues to be, and it has been since -- since I can remember, and I think so many of the candidates deal with race in a theoretical way, and people like me deal with it in a real world way because I walk around this country in black skin, and that's what kamala's point made, and I think what was so interesting about it is that was a pre-planned attack, right? Oh, yeah. Because during the debate, her team tweeted out the picture of her as a little girl. Oh. So we know -- this picture when she sort of, you know, gave that story. She's a story telling because she's a trained prosecutor, and it was a pre-planned attack, but it looked like it wasn't, right? It sort of looked spontaneous. Why didn't Joe Biden's people see that? He wasn't prepared for it. No. I think what this country needed to see is that a woman can stand toe to toe with Donald Trump on a debate stage. Oh yeah. And eviscerate him, and she gave us that moment. I am clear in my mind that she can take him on. Why didn't Joe Biden -- why couldn't he just look at her and say, kamala, I'm so sorry you had to go through that? That's all he had to say. When he was here and I said to him, you say this about Anita hill. I gave him to him, and put it in his mouth. He would not do it. Yes. You know why? Not to use a boxing reference, but everybody has a plan until you get hit in the jaw. That's what Mike Tyson says, and there is a lot of boxing metaphors that work in politics. I said this was going to be a lot more like pacquiao/mayweather than the night before. Julian Castro, nothing he did compared to anything anybody did on that stage, and I was also -- more than anything -- Bernie Sanders and Gillibrand for horrible. Marianne Williamson was hitting me with so much crazy. I loved every second of it on every level. I have to show it. I was laughing last night. We have to show the montage. The prime minister of new Zealand said her goal is to make New Zealand where it's the place where it's the best place in the world. The United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up. So Mr. President, if you are listening, I want you to hear me please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out, so I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you are doing. I'm going to harness love. I felt so much entertainment and maybe you guys are classier than I am, but I had people over watching and I was, like, I don't know if she's, like, a murder mystery actress. What's happening? But I loved it. I can't. I was embarrassed for her. I was embarrassed. I was watching it with my husband and my son. My daughter's away at camp, and my son says -- he's 16. He said, what are the qualifications for running for president? And I said -- well, listen, you know, you have to be a certain age, but other than that, you can run for president, but just because you can doesn't mean that you should, you know?

