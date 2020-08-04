Transcript for Kamala Harris on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis

topics, and something that's been really disconcerting for me is that it seems to have taken 70 days for president trump to even admit that there was a significant problem with the coronavirus pandemic. Yeah. And at trump's briefing yesterday, he said he hadn't even seen the memo from Peter Navarro warning of what could happen if the virus spread from China to the United States, but he also said he didn't look for it either, but we're learning he had some information in his presidential daily briefing. American lives have been lost. Does he not bear some of the responsibility for that? The buck stops with him, you know, here's the thing. This is a moment of international crisis, and this is when leaders must lead. The president of the united States who is also the commander in chief, in a moment of crisis, which is a public pandemic that has led to an economic crisis as well. The president of the united States, the commander in chief, must use the voice of that office in a way that is about speaking truth, embracing fact, speaking about facts. No matter how uncomfortable it may make people to hear. It is about embracing science, and listening to the public health professionals all with the intention of lifting up the American people both in terms of dealing with the solutions to this problem which means acknowleding it is a real serious issue and not a hoax, which means saying that one of the tools in the tool belt of the president in a crisis is to use the defense production act, to require that where we don't have what we need to meet the crisis and meet the moment. We will create incentives and direction to the private sector to create those things, in this case ventilators, masks, tests, but we have in this president is someone who has been concerned about himself full-time since he has been in office and including during this pandemic. So we have heard -- frankly, and I have to be candid. We're in the middle of a pandemic. We have heard lies. We have heard him try to shift blame. Most recently even in the conversation the group had this morning, we have seen that he has tried to minimize and distract from the issue at hand in a moment of crisis, leaders must lead which means fully embrace the seriousness of it, which the full intention of lifting up not only the circumstance of the American people, but the spirit of the American people, and we have seen none of that from this president. Senator Harris, this is Meghan. I know you're more than aware there is a lot of really intense anger floating in the country unlike anything I think I've ever seen in my lifetime. Back in February, the surgeon general was tweeting, the the risk of the virus was low, and more people would get the flu. Now he's going on TV and saying it's our 9/11. We have heard senators on both sides of the aisle, Democrats and Republicans, selling their stocks after being privately briefed on the coronavirus, and personally profiting when they should have been worrying about their constituents and in my opinion, warning about the dangers of this virus. I have lost my trust in government officials. Have you lost the same kind of confidence that I have in the past two months? Listen. I will tell you first of all on the issue of the stocks, I'm on a bill with Elizabeth Warren and I believe that members of congress should be prohibited from owning stocks while they're in office, but let's talk about where we have seen a vacuum of leadership such as with the administration, and you pointed out examples, but where we had been seeing others pick up leadership is our mayors and our what extraordinary work they have been doing. I mean, their broad shoulders have been bearing the brunt, and actually providing national leadership on how we address it. Mayor London of San Francisco, the first mayor in the country to shut it down. She took such political heat for doing that when she did, but in hindsight, and speaking about just the rapid pace of this, hindsight now is about three weeks. When she did it, now in hindsight, we realize it was the right thing to do. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, the first governor in the country to shut it down, and now we're seeing California have the ability to ship ventilators to other places because right now thank god they don't need them with the same sense of urgency others do. So we have seen great examples of leadership, and that leadership has been born out of a few things, Meghan. Courage, an appreciation for the fact they hold these offices in the public trust. So it's not about them. It's about the people they represent, and their ability to act knowing the tools that they have available, and doing it in the best interest of the people they serve. This is a moment where people have to rely on their government to work, and at a local and state level, many have been able to have confidence there. But at a national level, and in particular from the ministration, we've seen a vacuum of leadership, and we're paying a price for it, and to your point, people are dying. Senator Harris, this is Sara. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell blamed the impeachment hearings for president trump's how do you respond to that? I think it's just another example of shifting blame. The president of the united States should have the ability to multitask, and when we are talking about a public health crisis, the president of the United States should be able to immediately turn on the mechanisms that should be available were he actually paying attention to his various responsibilities from the day he took office, but instead, we have in Donald Trump and his administration, an administration that shut down a division of the federal government that had the responsibility for concerning itself with panpandemics. We had a president of the united States who has his attorney general right now in America trying to get rid of the affordable care act which brought health care to 30 million people. There will be a ban on refusing help and medical care to people with pre-existing conditions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.