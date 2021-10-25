Kathy Griffin opens up about suicide attempt, cancer and addiction on ‘The View’

Now cancer-free, the comedian who recently joined the cast of “Search Party” explains why she retracted her apology to former President Trump and shares how her cancer diagnoses changed her life.

