Kevin Costner talks 11-minute standing ovation for 'Horizon’

Costner discusses the 30-year journey to produce his new western epic, “Horizon: An American Saga,” reflects on being a father to his seven children and looks back on his role in “Field of Dreams.”

June 17, 2024

