Transcript for Kim Kardashian West shares social distancing experience

How are you doing? You are home with the kids. Today is the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup. I've had kylie, the only sister that I've seen, I had her come over and do my makeup because she's so much better at it than me because we're all really taking this extremely seriously. We haven't seen any sisters, and let me say, being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. I can only imagine. Now, a lot of couples are struggling with all of the time that they now have to spend with each other. I'm spending a lot more time with my husband in particular. How are you and Kanye handling all this time together, Kim? I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been -- I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine, I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like "Harry and the Hendersons" that they wouldn't watch and it's so much fun. I love the bonding stuff but I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now -- the kids just got on spring break, thank god. Being their teacher too, my newfound respect for teachers, they deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids. Kim, this is Sara. Now, you have a really big and close family and I always love talking to you about that as one of four kids myself. You usually see each other all the time. What has it been like to be separated for all these weeks? It's been really hard. I mean, we do zoom dinners where we all get on, you know, all make our plate and then have dinner and talk. We're on a group family chat all the time facetiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging. It was just really good to see kylie this morning just even for a second when she was doing my makeup and even just everything we wanted to catch up on. Our kids haven't S This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. And good morning. Hello. I'm David novarro. I'm Shirleen allicot. New York's governor is giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic. All in search of the apex and the other side of the mountain, but we are still headed up the mountain. Number of people tested last night was a near record amount. We tested over 18,000 people. We are testing more people than any state in the country and I'm very proud of that. More per capita than China and South Korea. Total number of people tested, 200,000. Population of 19 million. It's not going to give you a random sample, but it's been helping us track down the positive cases. Number of positive cases, 9,298, total cases 75,000 cases. You see the predominance in new York City, then westchester, then Nassau, then suffolk, then rockland. So you can see it's that area of density. It spreads out from that area of density. The March of coronavirus, of course, in the state of new York continues. Down to just two counties that don't have a case. The overall numbers, 75,000 have tested positive, 10,000 people in our hospitals. 2700icu2700 icu patients. So people come in, they get treated, they go home. Excuse me. New York is at 75,000 cases. Next data 16,000, California is so you can see New York is a magnitude of difference more than any other state. 1550 deaths. That's up from 1218 yesterday. Again, we are studying the charts, we are trying to study the data, follow the data. The data is uneven. It bounces. Numbers often bounce in any model. There are variables in this model. The hospitals are reporting it. So what every hospital reported that day, were they busy or were they combining a couple of days in one? It's an imperfect reporting mechanism. The basic line is still up. What the statisticians will tell you is you basically draw the state line that the columns indicate and we are still going up, which is what we see on the overall trajectory. That was still going on. Number of intubations was down, not much, but it was down, and that's a good sign. You also see the number of discharges going up and that's consistent. The longer people are in, they either get treated and leave or they get put on a ventilator and the longer you're on a ventilator, the less likelihood you will come off the ventilator. That's the blunt truth of this situation. We have two missions overall that we are pursuing. One is the front line of this battle is our hospital system. That's what this is going to come down to. The second is social responsibility, stay at home. Don't get infected in the first don't get infected in the first place because it goes back to you're creating a burden on our healthcare system that healthcare system cannot handle. We are talking about exceeding the capacity of our hospital system by some estimates two times. So what does this come down to besides all the other issues? It comes down to not overwhelming the hospital system because those people who need acute care may not be able to get the acute care. So it's all about the hospital system. That is the front line. What we are doing is we are following the mathematical projections of the experts. We are speaking to all the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.