Kumail Nanjiani's ‘full-circle' moment starring in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Nanjiani discusses acting alongside legends in the movie franchise he loved as a kid: "It's so wonderful when you meet people who've been your heroes who turn out to be lovely human beings."

March 27, 2024

