Transcript for Leslie Jones discusses no strings attached relationships

Next on eyewitness news, a Hello. We are so back with Leslie Jones. You know, working relationships can get quite complicated sometimes. Yes, they can, child. So Sia. Not see yeah, but Sia tried a different approach when she realized she was attracted to one of her collaborators, diplo, and she sent him a text saying she doesn't have time for a relationship, but if he's interested in some no-strings sex he can hit her up. Now, you know, I wrote a whole book about this. I think that's the way to go. But, you know, if you are not looking for a relationship -- To hit it and quit it? Hit it and walk on. Walk on through the rain Can they work together though? A closed mouth don't get fed. So you agree with that approach? Oh. Girl, I'm 52. I damn sure agree with that approach. I've got to learn from you guys. I get too emotionally attached to people. We all do. We look tough. I get attached. You do? Yeah. How do you -- Unattach? I don't. That's why the texts come up. That's when the texts come. I hear from people all the time say they were dumb as rocks but great body and it worked. I don't know that I could disconnect. If you weren't married, you probably could. Yeah, you could. How will you continue collaborating and he goes and brings the next one to the studio? Then you want to strangle her. Well, you ain't supposed to be worried about the next one. You're supposed to be better than the next one. So even if he brought somebody in there, you're, like, that's not me. If it's a hit it and quit it -- You're not looking for a relationship. Exactly. This is the thing. This is about sex, pure, unadulterated, I'm lonesome, my body is itching -- I need it. I need it. You have been married a long time so this doesn't make sense to you. At all. It makes perfect sense to me. You haven't been married that long. You're married? But only for, like, six Married six minutes. Two years? 21 years. But I have lived. She knows what we're talking The conservative on the panel understands hit it and quit it, that's all I'm saying, okay? People, regardless of who you vote for, you know what you are willing to take. If you are not looking for a relationship, don't pretend. Don't put people through say, this is what I'm looking for, and if they're the person, that's the one you hit and quit. Leslie Jones, I love you always. Her Netflix special, "Leslie Jones: Time machine" is streaming on Netflix right now.

