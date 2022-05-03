Marcela Valladolid cooks up 4 dishes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the chef whips up queso fundido con chorizo, flautas de pollo con pico de gallo, arroz rojo and fresas con crema for “The View” co-hosts.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live