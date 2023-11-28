Mario Lopez talks turning 50 and online commenters questioning his heritage

“Access Hollywood” and “On with Mario Lopez” host tells “The View” about his family life and their viral TikTok dances, how he feels about aging and his new sneaker line.

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live