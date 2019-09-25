Transcript for Mark Kelly opens up about stepping into politics after his wife’s near-fatal shooting

We actually talked on the phone and you told me when you're announcing your running up her senate and I that it was so classy and completely and needed but I would I really appreciate the gesture are. But I think a lot of people know what your what if as well because she's obviously it seems congresswoman from Arizona why did you decide to jump into politics and bawling her foot stacks. First let me let me say you don't like your data flow off of other aircraft carrier as well as a young pilot are believed possible and Almonte. And ignore your you know in sere school you know which is where they teach you how to be you know if you want to be the POW. You know he was liked the model of how you honorable Lee go through an impossible situation. So. You know it's not often we get to meet our heroes and it was it's. Even less on the cob and that you get called a friend Sunday and I got to back you know so that's why I felt you know strong need to reach out. Are you know elections are important I mean really off and you know what I seen that you know the direction of our country over the last couple years you know I think I have something to offer it on somebody who cares about independence. In about science and data and acts. And you know I don't always see that from Washington DC with some serious issues that we're facing in the state of Arizona. And you know they're not. Often B and addressed and you know politics have become so divisive. And you know I hope to be. You know not influenced by and corporation or political party that is an important time for our country that the new cameras into a lot how daddy doing. Yet he's doing great you know she's she's she obviously has been through a lot of each nearly died that day and how to fight back you know just to survive and through rehab. She's in a great move you know she does a lot of things she rides her bike she every year she does that. This bike ride called it toward to Tucson. And she'll do either 25 or forty miles to prepare for it. Ahead of time she's going to a new gym. And she works she works really hard. And just remind people she shot at a political event does it. You're stepping now into her line of work and as you see on the show every day in the times are tents politically does it give you pots. To step into that want to work after what she's been through. Yes sure I mean there's you know you always got to evaluate the risk and there are rewards and it's off the reward for me personally it's like. What does this mean to the country can I make a difference. I've done risky things in the past you know I flew in combat over. Iraq and Kuwait to an Operation Desert Storm if of the space shuttle four times when I understand there's there's rescue note did turn out though. That my wife Gabby Giffords is the one who had the risky job. Also were so we get that and get these you know 100%. Behind me doing this because it is important. Saw a you know was reasons that I'm glad to Genesis because there's no question that act I can ask you. About climate change because I assume that you see hope hope out there at the mood and it. Up in the sky and you looked into and it seems stuff in. Do you remember seeing. These beat the changes that the planet was going through and how fast it was happening what did you see. Right so you know who you know first when you get in the space on your first flight a couple hours later you get out of your seat you can I looked down. You know what but at planet earth for the first time big ground let me say that again around the ball. Okay yeah. Yeah. No disclosure and you know seven and a half billion of us we live on and I leaned in our solar system didn't make no mistake the we've got no place self ago. And between my first wife and my fourth one with a decade the sliver in time. And I saw some changes in this planet specifically with like deforestation. Back especially over the Amazon but other rain forced back that's a lot of carbon comes up into. You know that's been released into our atmosphere and it's going to heat up the planet we we've got to figure right away. To get from fossil fuels to more renewable energy and I think we've got a decade or so to figure the sample we can't continue to laughs at ten years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.